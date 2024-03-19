Subscribe
Dune Spice Wars gets its first major update and DLC

The new playable faction from Dune Spice Wars

Dune is pretty big business at the moment with the second movie riding high at the Box Office and news of the new MMO from Funcom on the horizon.

Dune: Spice Wars, also from Funcom, however, is a Frank Herbert-based game you should not be overlooked if you are a fan of the story. It’s been out since around the time the first movie dropped and offers a great opportunity to get into the Dune universe (Duneiverse?), especially if you like your games with a more strategic flavor.

Today, the first major update for the game, as well as its first DLC drops and goes by the name of House Vernius of Ix.

A screenshot from Dune Spice Wars

The House Vernius of Ix DLC, priced at €12.99 / $12.99, introduces the technologically advanced Ixians as the game’s seventh faction. Hailing from the technologically advanced Ixian Confederation and led by the cybernetically enhanced Rhombur Vernius, they discreetly explore the self-learning tech forbidden by the Butlerian Jihad.

Meanwhile, the free Heroes of Dune update marks a major milestone for Dune: Spice Wars, allowing players to control legendary individuals from the Dune universe. With each faction offering a choice of two Heroes, players can recruit from a total of fourteen iconic characters, each with its own active skill, global effect, and localized effects. From Duncan Idaho and Gurney Halleck for the House Atreides to Chani Kynes and Otheym for the Fremen, players can now lead their chosen faction with legendary figures, reshaping the course of history on Arrakis.

The update also includes several improvements to combat, enriching its gaming experience and making it more accessible to players of all skill levels.

Dune: Spice Wars is a hardcore Dune 4x strategy game, and playing as iconic characters from the story will mainly appeal to fans of Herbert’s books but even if you are not invested in the Dune storyline it is still a really solid RTS game with lots of cool features that you should definitely check out.

