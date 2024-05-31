Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Donald Trump conviction sparks volatility in political memecoins

Donald Trump conviction sparks volatility in political memecoins

An illustration of the Statue of Liberty holding a tablet with "PolitiFi" inscribed on it, surrounded by various political memecoins floating in the air, with the Manhattan skyline in the background.
TL:DR

  • After Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts, political memecoins linked to him experienced significant volatility.
  • The FreeTrump token surged 1,019% to $0.042, while other Trump-related tokens saw mixed performance.
  • The overall PolitiFi memecoin market capitalization rose by 15.4% to approximately $1.8 billion, per CoinGecko.

Following United States former president Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, political memecoins associated with him experienced significant volatility.

On May 30, the Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. The records in question pertained to his lawyer Michael Cohen paying an adult actress $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump’s sentencing is scheduled for July, and he could face up to four years in prison. This trial marks the first time a former U.S. president has been tried and convicted on criminal charges.

As the Manhattan jury delivered its verdict, the token FreeTrump ($TRUMP) surged by 1,019% in 24 hours to reach $0.042, while Jeo Boden (BODEN) saw its price stay almost still at $0.294. As previously reported, BODEN was launched following Trump’s misspelling Joe Biden’s name and rose when acknowledged by the former president with the following comment:

I don’t like that investment.

Furthermore, MAGA (TRUMP) token — also held by a Trump-related wallet with 580,000 tokens — rose by 16.25% to $16.25. MAGA VP (MVP), a token suggesting a connection to Trump’s potential vice presidential pick, dropped by 10.7% to around $0.51.

The overall political finance (PolitiFi) memecoin market capitalization increased by 15.4% to approximately $1.8 billion, as reported by CoinGecko.

The battle for the crypto votes

As ReadWrite recently reported, Trump expressed his support for the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry. He went as far as to express the belief that the United States should lead this industry:

I am very positive and open minded to cryptocurrency companies and all things related to this new and burgeoning industry. […] Our country must be the leader in the field, there is no second place.

The former United States President also recently pledged to exonerate Ross Ulbricht the day after his election — the founder of Silk Road, the world’s first deep web black market. This apparently translated into mounting pressure on Democrat presidential candidate and current U.S. president Joe Biden.

Previously Democrats have been largely opposed to cryptocurrencies, but with the upcoming elections inching closer there was a shift. Earlier this week, news spread that President Joe Biden has begun seeking input from the cryptocurrency industry amid the presidential race. This crypto-friendly approach is a significant departure from when Biden proposed imposing a 30% tax on crypto mining power.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

An illustration of the Statue of Liberty holding a tablet with "PolitiFi" inscribed on it, surrounded by various political memecoins floating in the air, with the Manhattan skyline in the background.
Donald Trump conviction sparks volatility in political memecoins
Radek Zielinski
Here's Why Meme Coin Prices Are Pumping: PEPE, WIF, FLOKI
Here’s Why Meme Coin Prices Are Pumping: PEPE, WIF, FLOKI
Petar Jovanović
XRP Price Prediction As Ripple Lawsuit With SEC Has This New Update
XRP Price Prediction As Ripple Lawsuit With SEC Has This New Update
Petar Jovanović
A sleek, modern Mastercard credit card with a holographic design featuring cryptocurrency symbols like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, set against a futuristic, digital background.
Mastercard’s new ‘Crypto Credential’ service aims to simplify crypto transfers
Radek Zielinski
A conceptual illustration featuring a handshake between two hands, one made of flesh and the other composed of various cryptocurrency symbols, set against a backdrop of the American flag and the White House.
Joe Biden campaign engages with crypto industry ahead of US election
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

College Football 25 goes deeper into gameplay
Owen Good6 mins

When you’re a series coming back after an 11-year layoff, spanning two console generations, of course there’s going to be a lot to share. It’s hard to condense everything that...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.