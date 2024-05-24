Languagesx
Dogecoin mascot Kabosu's died: the meme that broke finance

A photorealistic portrait of Kabosu the Shiba Inu dog, with her iconic skeptical and curious expression, set against a soft, dreamy background with floating Dogecoin symbols and ethereal light rays.
TL:DR

  • Kabosu, the Shiba Inu known as the face of the "Doge" meme, passed away peacefully at 17.
  • Owner Atsuko Sato shared the news, expressing gratitude and announcing a farewell party.
  • The Doge community mourns, remembering Kabosu's role in internet culture and Dogecoin's creation.

Kabosu — the Shiba Inu who rose to global fame as the face of the “Doge” meme and inspired the creation of the popular memecoin known as Dogecoin (DOGE) — passed away peacefully on May 24 at the age of 17.

Atsuko Sato, Kabosu’s owner, shared the heartbreaking news on her official blog, expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for Kabosu over the years. Sato announced that a farewell party for “Kabo-chan” will be held at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City, on May 26. The post reads:

Last night, as usual, she ate her meal and drank plenty of water. The soft light was streaming through the window, and it was a beautiful morning with birds singing outside.

She quietly passed away, as if falling asleep, while being petted by me.

Doge fans come together

The crypto community and Kabosu’s countless fans have come together to express their condolences, sharing tributes and cherished memories of the dog who became an internet sensation. Kabosu’s rise to fame began in 2010 when Sato posted photos of her adopted dog on her blog.

One particular image, capturing Kabosu’s skeptical and curious expression, quickly went viral and gave birth to the “Doge” meme. This single image, often accompanied by phrases in broken English and Comic Sans font, became a cornerstone of internet culture.

In 2013, the popularity of the meme the finance landscape with the creation of Dogecoin, which used Kabosu’s image as its official logo. Although intended as a joke, Dogecoin evolved into a popular coin that has been responsible for numerous charitable initiatives, including funding clean water projects and supporting the Jamaican bobsled team.

In December 2022, when Sato informed the community that Kabosu was facing health challenges, the crypto community rallied behind her. One Twitter user even offered to cover any expenses necessary to ensure Kabosu received the best treatment.

Kabosu’s impact has extended beyond the internet, influencing even political campaigns. Recently, United States President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign announced plans to hire a “master of memes” to manage relationships with digital media companies, podcasts, and meme pages across various social media platforms, highlighting the growing importance of meme culture in today’s society.

Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.



