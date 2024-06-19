Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How does Ditto actually work? Pokemon fans tackle one of the franchise’s mysteries

How does Ditto actually work? Pokemon fans tackle one of the franchise’s mysteries

Ditto from Pokemon
tl;dr

  • Physicists on Reddit explore how Ditto’s mimicking powers could work within our scientific laws.
  • Debates cover conservation of mass, energy conversion, and how Ditto’s weight changes with transformations.
  • One theory suggests Ditto converts PP (Power Points) into mass, but it's unlikely to work in reality.

Ditto is a Pokemon known for its ability to mimic other Pokemon and even humans – in a way that breaks the laws of physics.

The impossibility of Ditto’s powers (looking past the fact that it’s a fictional pink blob) has caused physicists on the Pokemon subreddit to investigate, seeking some way to make Ditto’s powers actually work according to our laws of science (which wasn’t an issue in this case of Pokemon weirdness). There are hundreds of responses attempting to explain how Ditto’s unique ability could actually be achieved.

Does Ditto actually change mass?

The discussion starts with a breakdown of the law of conservation of mass, with one user asking how Ditto, a 4kg lump of slime with a face, can spontaneously become a 400kg Steelix. Just where does the mass come from?

“Ditto’s HP stays the same, it’s not changing mass,” reasons one redditor. “It’s imitating the opponent.”

However, another argues back: “Ditto’s weight DOES change though. It needs to change weight for weight-based moves such as Low Kick, Grass Knot, and Heavy Slam. Thus it is changing mass.”

Yet another hypothesis states that PP (Power Points) which Pokemon need to perform attacks, could hold the answer to the question.

“PP is a form of stored energy that the Pokemon’s biological processes are capable of using to fuel various effects,” reasoned a Pokemon physicist (an unofficial title). “That’s where the extra mass comes from. It’s converted directly from PP. That’s also where a water Pokemon’s oceanic supply of liquid artillery comes from.”

While this checks out, it would require an unheard-of amount of energy in order to convert it into matter. Sadly, it seems that Ditto just wouldn’t function in the real world — although one element of Pokemon has made it into the real world.

Featured image: The Pokemon Company

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

a monkey carrying a space helmet gazes up skyward, his mouth forming an O in awe
Timesplitters re-release on the way, if ratings board listing is right
Owen Good
Ditto from Pokemon
How does Ditto actually work? Pokemon fans tackle one of the franchise’s mysteries
Rachael Davies
Baten Kaitos Remaster artwork
Cult classic GameCube RPGs finally shadow-drops on PC
Rachael Davies
the Frostpunk 2 key art
Frostpunk 2 – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything you need to know
Jacob Woodward
Baldur's Gate 3's Chamber of Justice
How to solve the Chamber of Justice puzzle BG3 – complete walkthrough
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A caricature of a businessman holding a large golden coin with a silhouette profile on it, standing in front of a wall of charts and graphs displaying cryptocurrency prices.
Cryptocurrency

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli says he created Trumpcoin with Trump's son
Radek Zielinski10 mins

Martin Shkreli — known as the "Pharma Bro" — admitted on Tuesday to being behind the controversial TrumpCoin (DJT) token. According to a June 19 Coindesk report, Shkreli said during...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.