Drive a futuristic Uber around Night City in this Crazy Taxi-like mod for Cyberpunk 2077

If you simply can’t wait for the upcoming open-world reboot of Crazy Taxi, then the next best thing may be to install a mod that tips more than a wink to the venerable old classic arcade game and bolts it firmly onto the side of one of the best games in recent years (these days at least).

The new Taxi Work in Night City mod for Cyberpunk 2077 sets you up for a little Uber-esque roleplay in the future by giving you a taxi firm to run. The mod will see you driving around the city and picking up passengers before ferrying them to their destination. They will then pay your fare and depending on how efficient you were, and how much danger they were in they will adjust it accordingly – so Crazy Taxi then. With Keanu Reeves.

The mod has been developed by verified Nexus Modder RollermineC who also has a smattering of other Cyberpunk 2077 mods to their name, but nothing on the scale of this.

The mod has been out less than a day so far and already has downloads heading towards 300 downloads. RollermineC actually says the mod is more based on Grand Theft Auto but it is impossible not to see the Crazy Taxi similarities.

The description reads, “This mod introduces a taxi mission inspired by the GTA series. Players need to pick up the customers and drive them to their destinations. After each successful fare, players earn money based on the distance between the start and finish points. Consistently completing fares unlocks new vehicle options from Autofixer, enabling players to eventually own vehicles from Combat Cab.”

The Side Quest feature of Cyberpunk 2077 has been a hugely popular way for modders to add new content into the game that was once much-maligned but has now been revamped into one of the best games in modern times by CD Projekt Red.