How to Buy Meme Kombat in 2023 – Complete Guide

Meme Kombat ($MK) is a high utility meme token that offers in-game rewards through an AI-designed virtual battle arena, along with high staking and community rewards.

Our how to buy Meme Kombat guide discusses the steps required to invest in the ongoing presale and also analyzes the project’s future goals, key strengths, and tokenomics.

Meme Kombat Presale Key Points Here are a few key points on the Meme Kombat ($MK) presale: Meme Kombat is allocating 60 million tokens for its presale – accounting for 50% of the total 120 million token supply.

Currently, $MK is priced at $0.214 during the ongoing presale round.

At press time, $MK can be staked to generate up to 422% in staking APYs.

So far, Meme Kombat has raised over $2.1 million from the presale.

How to Buy Meme Kombat ($MK) – A Beginner’s Guide

We will now show interested investors how to buy Meme Kombat through this tutorial guide. Follow these 5 steps to join the $MK presale within minutes:

Step 1: Download a Crypto Wallet

Get started by downloading a cryptocurrency wallet that is compatible with the Meme Kombat presale. Your available options include MetaMask, Wallet Connect, Coinbase Wallet, and many others.

You can either download the wallet app through iOS and Android or add the cryptocurrency wallet extension to your laptop/desktop device.

Step 2: Buy Crypto Tokens

The next step is to fund your crypto wallet with compatible tokens. $MK can be swapped with these three cryptos – Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and BNB (BNB).

These cryptos can be purchased from a cryptocurrency exchange. Once the purchase is complete, transfer the assets to your cryptocurrency wallet.

Step 3: Connect the Wallet to the Meme Kombat Presale

The next step is to visit the Meme Kombat presale website. On the homepage, click the ‘Connect Wallet’ option, and follow the on-screen instructions to connect the wallet with the presale.

Step 4: Buy $MK Tokens

Once your wallet is connected, you can start filling in the order box. Select the ‘ETH’ or ‘USDT’ logos, or click the ‘Buy on BSC’ option to purchase with BNB. Enter the amount you wish to purchase, and select ‘Buy and Stake’.

You must purchase at least 50 $MK.

Step 5: Claim Your Tokens

You will be able to claim the tokens after the presale ends. Visit the presale website once the presale concludes, and claim your tokens.

What is Meme Kombat?

Meme Kombat ($MK) is a meme cryptocurrency offering unique earning opportunities on its play-to-earn ecosystem. At the center of this project is an artificial intelligence-designed virtual platform – called the battle arena.

The battle arena is a fighting ecosystem that hosts a number of meme coin NFT avatars. Players can pick their preferred avatars, and engage in battles to earn rewards. According to the Meme Kombat roadmap, the first season of the battle arena will launch post the presale.

Each new season will offer a variety of new gameplay and earning opportunities. In season one, players can pick from 11 meme coin avatars – including Pepe and Sponge. The ecosystem leverages AI tools such as dynamic visualization – which offers high-quality visuals.

To up the stakes, the battle arena will support $MK token wagering. Players can wager their tokens and make bets within the various gaming modes. For instance, you can challenge a friend on the Player vs Player mode, and bet on the outcome of the match.

Similarly, tokens can be wagered on Player vs Game modes, where you directly fight a CPU. Once the battle arena launches, players can earn rewards by climbing up an online leaderboard by defeating opponents.

These unique use cases can help Meme Kombat become one of the best new crypto tokens in 2023. In the section below, we will discuss how you can earn passive income by holding $MK.

Generate High APYs By Staking $MK

Meme Kombat offers passive income generating opportunities through its staking mechanism. While meme tokens are generally associated with low utility and high volatility, Meme Kombat wants to build a genuine community of loyal investors.

One way of doing this is by attracting long-term investors. Through its staking mechanism, Meme Kombat will offer passive income. Thus, investors looking to generate regular returns will be attracted to this ecosystem.

At the time of writing, investors can stake $MK and generate up to 422% APYs (Annual Percentage Yields). In comparison, popular cryptos such as Ethereum and Cardano offer staking yields in the region of 5% – 20%.

The smart contract uses dynamic staking – meaning your yields will be based on the number of tokens staked. After you purchase $MK on presale, your tokens are automatically staked on the ecosystem. Investors must re-stake their holdings once after the presale ends, to receive their presale yields.

The minimum lock-up period on Meme Kombat is only 14 days. Tokens can be unstaked at any time, and a portion of your staked tokens can be used for wagering and betting purposes. So far, more than 9.3 million tokens have been staked – accounting for over 63% of the total $MK tokens purchased.

This top offering can help Meme Kombat become one of the best meme coins in the coming years.

Meme Kombat Tokenomics & Presale

From a total supply of 120 million – Meme Kombat has allocated 60 million tokens for the ongoing presale. At the time of writing, $MK is priced at only $0.214 per token. By the next presale stage, the price will increase to $0.225 per token.

Crypto tokens can gain or lose value depending on the supply. For instance, many popular meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have an unlimited supply.

With lower demand and greater supply, the value tends to go down. Alternatively, in the case of Meme Kombat, a lower supply and increased demand can help the token price to increase. To cater to the audience, Meme Kombat will offer 30% of its supply (36 million tokens) through battle and staking rewards.

A further 10% (12 million) will be allocated as community rewards for loyal members. The remaining 10% (12 million) will be used for decentralized exchange allocation. So far, Meme Kombat is conducting one of the best crypto presales.

In only a few months since the presale started, Meme Kombat has raised more than $2.1 million. By the end of the presale, the goal is to raise $10 million. Stay updated with the presale by joining the Meme Kombat Telegram channel.

The Future of Meme Kombat: The Roadmap

So what’s next for Meme Kombat? Meme Kombat has outlined future plans through its roadmap to ensure the platform’s expansion and development. Let’s take a look at the upcoming plans for Meme Kombat:

Presale Launch – Q3 2023 – At the moment, the main focus is on the ongoing presale. Meme Kombat aims to raise $10 million through the presale – selling 60 million $MK tokens in the process. So far, over 20% of the required funds have been raised.

Platform Launch – Late Q3 2023 – After the presale ends, Meme Kombat will commence the platform launch by releasing the battle and staking features.

Season 1 of Battle Arena – After the platform launch takes place, Meme Kombat will release the first season of the battle arena. The first season will feature live battles and online leaderboards to determine top performers.

Season 2 of Battle Arena – Q4 2023 – The second season of the battle arena will feature new live characters and gaming opportunities. The project will focus on innovation and platform development.

Future Development – To keep Meme Kombat relevant in the future, the project will focus on community engagement to cater to their demographic. Meme Kombat will also focus on platform expansion by getting into new partnerships.

Why Buy Meme Kombat During the Presale?

Here are a few reasons why investors may wish to purchase Meme Kombat ($MK) through the ongoing presale:

Enter at Early Stages – Through the ongoing presale, investors can purchase $MK before the price increases. Per each presale round, the price will go up. For instance, $MK will rise from the current price of $0.214 to $0.225 by the next stage. This may be beneficial for long-term investors.

High Staking Rewards – By entering the presale early, investors can generate higher staking rewards. While the live APYs of staking $MK is 422%, the yields will decrease as more tokens are staked.

Referral Benefits – Just like staking benefits, presale investors can also earn passive income by attracting new people to the project. Each person gets a unique referral code – if used, will give you 5% of the total purchase. If your friend purchases $1,000 worth of $MK with your referral link, you get $50 as a referral bonus.

Meme Kombat Price Prediction – What is $MK’s Potential?

Meme Kombat ($MK) has enjoyed a strong start to its presale – having raised more than $2 million. But what is the token’s price potential in the coming years? While it is impossible to give an exact idea of $MK’s potential price, the platform’s use cases could make it a potentially valuable investment.

Unlike most meme coins, Meme Kombat benefits from a low token supply. This can benefit the token price as the demand goes up. Furthermore, many investors choose to enter the project during a presale, due to the enticing discounts offered.

If Meme Kombat completes a successful presale, it has the potential at a strong price after the initial exchange offering. However, it is important to note that new coins tend to attract large amounts of volatility. Therefore, investors should be prepared for the price to fluctuate in the short term.

Jacob Crypto Bury, a popular crypto YouTuber, believes that Meme Kombat can 10x in price. If the project manages to raise a $10 million presale hard cap, a 10x price increase would take the total market cap to over $100 million.

For more information on this meme cryptocurrency, read the Meme Kombat whitepaper.

Conclusion

In this how to buy Meme Kombat guide, we have offered a step-by-step walkthrough on joining the $MK token presale. Our guide has also analyzed the presale prices and tokenomics of $MK, including the benefits of entering the presale.

To get started, investors must connect their cryptocurrency wallets to the Meme Kombat presale site. After loading your wallets, you can purchase a minimum of 50 $MK tokens in a few minutes.

FAQs

What is Meme Kombat? Meme Kombat ($MK) is a multi-use meme project that allows token holders to battle virtual meme coin avatars in an AI-designed battle arena. Players can wager on fights, and stake tokens to generate passive income. What is the price of Meme Kombat token? At press time, Meme Kombat ($MK) is priced at $0.214 per token on presale. By the next presale round, $MK will be priced at $0.225 per token. How do I buy Meme Kombat on presale? To join the Meme Kombat presale, investors must hold a suitable crypto wallet such as MetaMask. Load the wallet with either ETH/USDT, or BNB, and connect the wallet to the presale website. List the number of tokens you wish to purchase, and confirm the transaction.