How to Buy Bitcoin Minetrix in 2023 – Complete Guide

Bitcoin Minetrix is a crypto project aiming to bring Bitcoin mining to the masses using an innovative feature called stake-to-mine. You no longer need expensive Bitcoin mining hardware and electricity to power it.

All you need is $BTCMTX tokens, native to the Bitcoin Minetrix project, which you can stake to earn Bitcoin mining credits. We deep dive into this project and explain how it works, what it means to buy the token presale and how to buy Bitcoin Minetrix tokens.

Bitcoin Minetrix Token Presale Key Points

Here are the most important Bitcoin Minetrix presale features:

Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) is an ERC20 stake-to-mine cryptocurrency, meaning you earn Bitcoin mining credits by staking the token.

Claim your $BTCMTX tokens after the token presale and sell them if you want to stop participating in the project.

A minimum purchase of $10 worth of $BTCMTX tokens during the presale.

The Bitcoin Minetrix token presale accepts ETH, BNB, MATIC and USDT cryptocurrencies, as well as a card.

How to Buy Bitcoin Minetrix Token ($BTCMTX) in Five Simple Steps

The Bitcoin Minetrix native token is $BTCMTX, which is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. This means you need an Ethereum-compatible crypto wallet to purchase the tokens.

Step 1: Create a Crypto Wallet

We recommend using MetaMask because this is one of the most popular crypto wallets. But if you already have another Ethereum wallet, it will do the job just as well.

If you don’t have an Ethereum wallet, visit the MetaMask website. Select download and choose whether to add it as a browser extension or download it on your smartphone.

Open MetaMask and create a password. Make sure to write down your seed phrase and keep it safe. If you lose it, you won’t be able to access your wallet if something happens to your smartphone or computer.

Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT

The purchase of $BTCMTX tokens requires ETH or USDT. There is an option to buy $BTCMTX tokens with BNB and MATIC but it’s not recommended as you won’t be eligible to earn staking rewards during the presale.

Buy ETH or USDT on any exchange you want, such as Kraken or Binance. Depending on the exchange, you can purchase the coins with a credit card, bank wire or any other payment method supported by the exchange.

Withdraw your ETH or USDT to the MetaMask wallet you created.

Step 3: Connect Your Crypto Wallet to the BTCMTX Token Presale

Visit the Bitcoin Minetrix token presale site and click “Connect Wallet”. Depending on your wallet, select either MetaMask or another wallet through the WalletConnect option.

Step 4: Buy $BTCMTX

Enter the number of $BTCMTX tokens you want to buy or the amount of ETH or USDT you wish to spend. There’s a minimum of $10 worth of tokens and the presale site will calculate the number of $BTCMTX tokens you’ll receive.

Ensure you have at least 0.015 ETH in your wallet to pay the gas fee. Click the “Buy and Stake for rewards” button when ready.

Step 5: Claim Your $BTCMTX Tokens

During the presale, you can’t claim your tokens. However, you can stake them and earn a 137% annual percentage yield. As soon as the token presale ends, you’ll be able to claim your tokens.

Follow Bitcoin Minetrix on X (formerly Twitter), and the Bitcoin Minetrix Telegram channel to stay up to date with news about the project as well as when token withdrawals are enabled.

What is Bitcoin Minetrix?

Bitcoin Minetrix is a crypto project that aims to simplify Bitcoin mining. At the moment, Bitcoin mining isn’t financially viable for everyone. That’s because you need expensive hardware and electricity to mine it. For example, the cheapest Bitcoin ASIC miner will set you back $2,900, while to mine a single Bitcoin, you could pay an average of $46,291 in electricity bills as of September 2023 data, which is more than the current Bitcoin price of $38,000.

Bitcoin Minetrix solves this issue by using a stake-to-mine concept. The way it works, is you buy $BTCMTX tokens and you stake them on the Bitcoin Minetrix website. In return, you get non-transferable ERC20 token credits, which you can burn in exchange for Bitcoin cloud mining time or a percentage of Bitcoin mining yields.

Once you get BTC in return for your mining credits, you are free to move it to your personal Bitcoin wallet or sell it on an exchange.

Bitcoin Minetrix Tokenomics and Presale

The Bitcoin Minetrix project aims to raise $15 million with the token presale, according to the Bitcoin Minetrix whitepaper. Of the total supply of 4 billion tokens, the proceeds of 42.5% of the tokens sold in the presale will be used to fund the Bitcoin mining operations. The remaining funds will be used for the staking rewards, marketing and community initiatives.

During the $BTCMTX token presale there will be 39 stages. Each stage will see an incremental increase in token price, ranging from $0.0110 per token in the first stage up to $0.0148 for the final stage.

This marks a 34% difference in token price, meaning those who purchase tokens in the early stages will lock in a potentially better token price.

Here’s a breakdown of the $BTCMTX token presale stages:

Phase Token Price Amount of Tokens Total Tokens USD Value Phase 1 $0.01100000 140,000,000 140,000,000 $1,540,000 Phase 2 $0.01110000 70,000,000 210,000,000 $777,000 Phase 3 $0.01120000 70,000,000 280,000,000 $784,000 Phase 4 $0.01130000 70,000,000 350,000,000 $791,000 Phase 5 $0.01140000 70,000,000 420,000,000 $798,000 Phase 6 $0.01150000 70,000,000 490,000,000 $805,000 Phase 7 $0.01160000 70,000,000 560,000,000 $812,000 Phase 8 $0.01170000 70,000,000 630,000,000 $819,000 Phase 9 $0.01180000 70,000,000 700,000,000 $826,000 Phase 10 $0.01190000 70,000,000 770,000,000 $833,000 Phase 11 $0.01200000 70,000,000 840,000,000 $840,000 Phase 12 $0.01210000 70,000,000 910,000,000 $847,000 Phase 13 $0.01220000 70,000,000 980,000,000 $854,000 Phase 14 $0.01230000 70,000,000 1,050,000,000 $861,000 Phase 15 $0.01240000 70,000,000 1,120,000,000 $868,000 Phase 16 $0.01250000 70,000,000 1,190,000,000 $875,000 Phase 17 $0.01260000 70,000,000 1,260,000,000 $882,000 Phase 18 $0.01270000 70,000,000 1,330,000,000 $889,000 Phase 19 $0.01280000 70,000,000 1,400,000,000 $896,000 Phase 20 $0.01290000 70,000,000 1,470,000,000 $903,000 Phase 21 $0.01300000 70,000,000 1,540,000,000 $910,000 Phase 22 $0.01310000 70,000,000 1,610,000,000 $917,000 Phase 23 $0.01320000 70,000,000 1,680,000,000 $924,000 Phase 24 $0.01330000 70,000,000 1,750,000,000 $931,000 Phase 25 $0.01340000 70,000,000 1,820,000,000 $938,000 Phase 26 $0.01350000 70,000,000 1,890,000,000 $945,000 Phase 27 $0.01360000 70,000,000 1,960,000,000 $952,000 Phase 28 $0.01370000 70,000,000 2,030,000,000 $959,000 Phase 29 $0.01380000 70,000,000 2,100,000,000 $966,000 Phase 30 $0.01390000 70,000,000 2,170,000,000 $973,000 Phase 31 $0.01400000 70,000,000 2,240,000,000 $980,000 Phase 32 $0.01410000 70,000,000 2,310,000,000 $987,000 Phase 33 $0.01420000 70,000,000 2,380,000,000 $994,000 Phase 34 $0.01430000 70,000,000 2,450,000,000 $1,001,000 Phase 35 $0.01440000 70,000,000 2,520,000,000 $1,008,000 Phase 36 $0.01450000 70,000,000 2,590,000,000 $1,015,000 Phase 37 $0.01460000 70,000,000 2,660,000,000 $1,022,000 Phase 38 $0.01470000 70,000,000 2,730,000,000 $1,029,000 Phase 39 $0.01480000 70,000,000 2,800,000,000 $1,036,000

Bitcoin Minetrix Token Future: Roadmap

The Bitcoin Minetrix project will have four phases, each focusing on a certain aspect of the project’s growth.

Phase 1 is the token presale and distribution phase. During this phase, the team raises funds, launches the token on exchanges and runs a marketing campaign.

Phase 2 is the development phase. The team aims to build the Bitcoin mining facility as well as the needed software and smart contract integration.

Phase 3 is the Bitcoin Minetrix platform launch. Expect to see the stake-to-mine dashboard come to life, the mining credit burn for hash power, as well as the first Bitcoin withdrawals.

Phase 4 is the final stage, aiming for mass adoption via marketing campaigns and token market cap growth.

Why Buy Bitcoin Minetrix Token During the Presale?

Purchasing $BTCMTX tokens during the presale aims to give early investors access to potentially lower token prices. That’s because a lot of presales see an increase in price when the token is listed on exchanges after the presale phase ends.



Moreover, you get a chance to increase the number of $BTCMTX tokens you hold via the staking feature while you wait for the presale to end. As of this writing, you can earn 137% APY by staking your tokens.

Keep in mind, the APY won’t stay that high for a prolonged period of time. As more tokens are staked, the APY will drop. This makes staking early during the presale a potentially prudent move.

Bitcoin Minetrix Token Price Prediction – What is $BTCMTX’s Potential?

“Bitcoin is digital gold,” says Cathie Wood, the Founder and CEO of ARK investment funds. Wood also has a price target for Bitcoin at $1 million by 2030. If this happens, the price of $BTCMTX is likely to soar as well given its connection to Bitcoin.

If Bitcoin trades at $1 million, that would be a move of over 2,000% from current prices. It’s hard to forecast the price of $BTCMTX at this point as the project is still in its early stages. But if the project succeeds and Bitcoin is trading in hundreds of thousands of dollars per coin or more, it’s likely that the $BTCMTX token will outperform a lot of other cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion

Bitcoin Minetrix is a new cryptocurrency designed to reinvent the Bitcoin cloud mining space with a stake-to-mine approach where you stake $BTCMTX tokens to earn Bitcoin mining credits. As of this writing, the project is in the presale stage where you can buy $BTCMTX tokens at a price of $0.0118.

There are 39 stages in the presale and during each stage, the price of $BTCMTX tokens will slowly increase. This could make it worthwhile to buy tokens in the early stages and stake them to earn 137% APY. Just make sure to do your own due diligence before investing in any crypto project.

FAQs

What is $BTCMTX? $BTCMTX is the Bitcoin Minetrix’s native cryptocurrency. Users are able to stake $BTCMTX tokens to earn Bitcoin mining credits, which you can burn in return for actual Bitcoin. How to invest in $BTCMTX? $BTCMTX tokens are available via the Bitcoin Minetrix token presale. Connect your MetaMask wallet and use ETH or USDT to buy $BTCMTX tokens with a minimum purchase of $10. What is the market cap of $BTCMTX? The $BTCMTX token has a soft cap of $17,500,000 from 1.4 billion tokens. It’s hard to determine the market cap post-launch, but it’s likely that this will be the initial market cap.