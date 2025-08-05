Languagesx
Cockfighting bettor killings filed by the Department of Justice

Cockfighting bettor killings filed by the Department of Justice

The Department of Justice (DOJ) officially recorded a missing persons case with the individuals involved in cockfighting and a supposed mastermind behind their abduction, Charlie “Atong” Ang.

The DOJ has filed the complaint, which is submitted on the grounds of both murder and illegal detention charges against Ang and a tight circle of rumoured accomplices in the Phillipines.

These charges also relate to the killing of cockfighting bettors, known as “sabungeros,” and the possible seclusion of a witness in Cambodia by Ang.

Ang faces murder and illegal detention charges

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has been heavily involved in the case that was given credence by the testimony of a whistleblower close to Ang.

Julie “Dondon” Patidongan is integral to the DOJ’s progress in highlighting the possible wrongdoings linked to illegal gambling rings, as is his brother Elakim.

Julie Patidongan was the Farm Manager, which was an umbrella title for the management of all the locations operated by Ang, according to the Manilla Times. In this position, they had control over security personnel, procurement and all other essential comings and goings at these locations.

Elakim Patidongan was repatriated as part of Remulla’s case, and he believes that the man close to Ang’s inner circle can also submit key evidence alongside his brother. Both brothers have now submitted affidavits.

“His (Elakim’s) testimony is the missing factor,” Remulla said. “It now makes the government’s theory very credible.”

Patidongan brothers key to the DOJ case

Elakim has given evidence about the killings as a witness and has given information, such as the location of human remains in Taal Lake on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

Remulla stated, “It’s rare for us to have a witness who is highly placed and embedded within a criminal organization. This is very rare. I think it’s the first time in Philippine history that we have something like this—a real whistleblower exposing the acts of a criminal organization.”

Elakim has also given evidence alongside Dondon that points towards the involvement of National Police Commission (Napolcom) officers in the killings. Twelve officers have now been suspended as part of the case, with Napolcom Vice Chairman Rafael Vicente Calinisan giving a statement on the decision.

“This is a tool by the Napolcom to ensure the safety of witnesses and the integrity of the investigation,” Calinisan said.

Patidongan, according to the Napolcom statement, has accused these officers and stated they “participated in these killings and are reportedly involved in illegal activities alongside Charlie Ang, from whom they allegedly received grease or protection money.”

Ang refutes killing claims

Ang has filed a countersuit against Patidongan and other complainants who say he orchestrated the abduction and killing of the bettors.

His legal counsel, Gabriel Villareal has been public about his client’s framing and even commented on the “relief” he felt that he could defend Ang in an official setting.

He said, “It felt like we were being beaten in the dark, unable to respond because we never saw any evidence. Now at least we can confront the accusations head-on.”

Remulla remained stoic in the blockbuster case, saying, “This isn’t something that can be rushed,” he said. “But we’re preparing well. Organized crime cases require deep, careful work — and the truth is starting to come out.”

Jacob Woodward
Deputy Editor

