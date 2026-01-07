An additional 21 class action gambling lawsuits were filed against multiple sweepstakes casino operators in Alabama on Monday (January 5), joining a number of filings in 2025 to bring the total number of civil actions brought against such platforms to more than 40 since the beginning of 2025. That makes Alabama the state with the highest number of such sweepstakes legal disputes.

In court documents shared by gaming lawyer David Wallach, one of the 21 lawsuits filed is against Heuston Gaming and is defined as “a private attorney general action”, as it is only brought by one person. It seeks to gain money lost in gambling for the use of the family members of the gambler.

21 more gambling class action lawsuits were filed yesterday in Alabama against multiple sweepstakes casino operators, bringing the number of civil actions lodged against sweeps platforms in Alabama to well over 40 since the beginning of last year — more than any other state. pic.twitter.com/vw7DjD0dpi — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) January 6, 2026

“The legislature has chosen to allow any person to bring the case, and to allow the benefit to accrue to the family of the losing gamblers, whether or not that person is a proper class representative under Rule 23,” reads the filing.

In Alabama, Rule 23 outlines the requirements for certifying a lawsuit as a class action.

Lawsuits in Alabama put sweepstakes operators under the microscope

The lawsuits in 2025 were of a similar nature, with gamblers seeking to recoup losses from operators. As Alabama is one of the states in the US that has almost entirely outlawed gambling, sweepstakes operators have thus far skirted the legal boundaries by relying on virtual currencies. Operators claim that their services and games aren’t gambling because they run on a “Prize-Chance-Consideration” method, rather than actual cash.

By law, gambling devices are banned in Alabama, which has kept casinos from gaining any real foothold. That may not last much longer, though, as the Poarch Band of Creek Indians is starting to push for sportsbooks and table games to come to the state.

Lawsuits like those mentioned above, as well as prior ones against High 5 Entertainment and Stake.us highlight the pushback on this way of operating. Plaintiffs argue that unlicensed and unlawful games were on offer, thereby negating the money that was lost along the way.

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