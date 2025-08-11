New Hampshire casino launches ‘Beat the Champ’ tournament weekend

The Lilac Club Casino, in Rochester, New Hampshire, has announced a new ‘beat the champ’ three-day tournament which will take place this week.

The casino will welcome poker player Phil Hellmuth, who is a 17-time World Series of Poker champion, with people having the opportunity to meet him and potentially play against him.

On Friday (August 15), the event kicks off with an early tournament $1,200 buy-ins open from 9am and into the early morning hour of 1am at the Poker Cage. In the evening, people can meet the poker player during a meet and greet and book signing.

It’s then on Saturday (August 16) that the main headline event will begin, known as ‘Beat the Champ.’ There will be a six-figure prize pool and players who knock out the champ will receive an extra $500 cash bonus.

Phil Hellmuth is the champ to beat at casino tournament

“This isn’t just a tournament, it’s a fully immersive entertainment experience,” said Eric Barbaro, Chief Operating Officer of Granite State Gaming & Hospitality.

“Bringing a global poker icon like Phil Hellmuth to Lilac Club Casino reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class moments that blend competitive energy with exceptional hospitality. We’re proud to offer the Rochester community and poker fans across the region a rare opportunity to be part of something unforgettable.”

On the Sunday, the casino is hosting a live cash game with Phil Hellmuth. Players will have the opportunity to sit across from him in real time.

The Lilac Club Casino only opened earlier this year, in March, with it having over 200 slot machines, table games, roulette, and a dedicated 12-table poker room. Alongside the casino, the company also houses a gastropub-style restaurant. It aims to combine modern gaming with a social atmosphere, with the brand hosting live bands and DJs on the weekends.

Featured Image: Credit to Lilac Club Casino press release