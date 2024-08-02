Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home ByBit leaves France due to regulatory pressure

ByBit leaves France due to regulatory pressure

A digital padlock closing on a French flag, symbolizing cryptocurrency restrictions
TL:DR

  • ByBit announced its exit from France, citing mounting regulatory pressure as the reason.
  • Accounts of French users will be restricted to "close-only" mode, preventing new positions or deposits.
  • French users must close open positions and withdraw assets by Aug. 13; ByBit card services will also cease.

Cryptocurrency exchange ByBit announced its plans to leave France, citing mounting regulatory pressure as the reason.

According to the Aug. 1 announcement, ByBit will restrict the accounts of French users starting today. Those accounts will be set to a “close-only” mode and will be barred from opening new positions or making further deposits onto the trading platform. The exchange announced:

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your support and cooperation as we step up our efforts to meet regulatory requirements. We look forward to serving you again in the near future once the appropriate licences allowing us to do so have been secured.

ByBit told its France-based users to close all their open positions across its products and withdraw their assets. Starting on Aug. 13, open positions will be closed automatically by the exchange on the user’s behalf.

Furthermore, ByBit’s card service will also cease operations for French customers. France-based ByBit card users will only have the option to withdraw any remaining funds from their accounts.

France’s regulators attack ByBit

ByBit’s decision follows the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) issuance of a warning in May. The AMF warning notice advised investors against trading on the platform, which was facing increasing scrutiny before its exit from the market due to its lack of regulatory compliance:

BYBIT is not authorised to provide its digital asset services in France. The AMF reserves the right to take legal action to block the platform’s website. The digital asset trading platform BYBIT has been blacklisted by the AMF since 20 May 2022 for non-compliance with current French regulations.

In April, the AMF also issued a similar warning against ByBit competitor Bitget, pointing out that the platform was blacklisted in November 2023. The notice read:

The Financial Markets Authority (AMF) calls on savers to exercise the utmost vigilance regarding investment proposals made to the public residing in France by the digital asset trading platform BITGET. This platform is not authorized to provide its digital asset services in France.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

A digital padlock closing on a French flag, symbolizing cryptocurrency restrictions
ByBit leaves France due to regulatory pressure
Radek Zielinski
Ponke Price Prediction – August Technical Analysis and a New P2E Dog Meme Coin
Ponke Price Prediction – August Technical Analysis and a New P2E Dog Meme Coin
Alvin Hemedez
WienerAI Hits Over $9 Million in ICO - Final Chance to Buy WAI Before Exchange Listings on August 5th
WienerAI Hits Over $9 Million in ICO – Final Chance to Buy Before Exchange Listings on August 5th
Alvin Hemedez
Could This Trending Meme Coin Hit $100 Million Market Cap in 2024?
Could This Trending Meme Coin Hit $100 Million Market Cap in 2024?
Alvin Hemedez
A stylized digital artwork showing a crumbling US dollar symbol with cryptocurrency icons rising from its ruins
Elon Musk says dollar’s demise and crypto has its merits
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Civ 7 banner
Gaming

Civ 7: Get ready, a new Civilization gameplay reveal is coming
Ali Rees7 mins

Information about the upcoming entry in the Civilization franchise has been pretty thin on the ground, but that's about to end. Fans can expect to see the worldwide gameplay reveal...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.