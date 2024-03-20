Subscribe
Home British Virgin Islands aims to become global crypto hub

British Virgin Islands aims to become global crypto hub

Sandy beach with mountain in the background, British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is hoping to lure crypto investment to the tiny Caribbean island as it sets its sights on becoming a hub for crypto activities, with a regulatory framework being developed to tap into the growing market.

In a keynote address at the BVI Arbitration Week 2024 on March 12, Minister for Financial Services, Labour, and Trade, Lorna Smith announced there have been significant milestones in the evolution of the area expanding into digital assets.

As reported by BVI News, she described the British Overseas Territory as being “poised to shape the future of digital asset innovation and regulation on the global stage.”

A few days later, on March 15, a statement was published by the Government of the Virgin Islands, written by Minister Lorna Smith. She says: “We, in the BVI, are conscious that the emergence of the digital assets business sector signifies a revolutionary shift in the financial world, one in which we aim to play a critical role…”

She later goes on to say the “design and effectiveness of the regulatory framework will be critical to our success.”

When digital asset funds were first making it to the market in 2015, the BVI Investment Fund Association worked closely with the Financial Services Commission to explore opportunities.

Lorna Smith describes the area as having “emerged as an epicenter for digital assets…”

The BVI Government aims to create an ecosystem filled with innovative and trusted providers with effective regulation.

How will the BVI attract Crypto investment?

The British Virgin Islands created and introduced the ‘Virtual Assets Service Providers Act’ in 2022 which became active in February of 2023.

This focuses on the types of virtual asset activities requiring registration, the criteria, and the duties and responsibilities of those who have registered. Authority was granted to the BVI Financial Services Commission and penalties for violations under the Act were established too.

In the published statement, Smith provides an update: “I am delighted to say that we have received over 60 applications for licenses under  VASP so far, and that we expect 2024 to be a critical year in the formation of this world-leading digital ecosystem within the BVI.

“For all these reasons, I believe that the BVI is perfectly situated to become a global hub for digital assets. The work we have done with the sector and the creation of the VASP framework represent a milestone in our journey to becoming a trusted and innovative digital assets ecosystem.”

Featured Image: Photo by Phil Hauser on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer unveiled
Brian-Damien Morgan
A cinematic shot of a staship captain looking out over a planet in Starship Simulator
Ambitious space sim Starship Simulator boldly goes to Kickstarter to get backing
Paul McNally
Bitcoin price crash
Bitcoin Price Prediction – Is The Biggest Crash Of All Time Coming?
James Spillane
Metal Gear Solid
Metal Gear Solid Delta is ‘spectacular’ according to Snake actor
Brian-Damien Morgan
Intel chip in motherboard
Intel set to receive $8.5bn from US Gov in semiconductor drive
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer unveiled
Brian-Damien Morgan2 hours

Skydance New Media and Marvel have shown off the story trailer for the new 'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra' at the State of Unreal event. The Epic Games event displays...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.