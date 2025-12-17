Bragg Gaming has expanded its presence in Brazil through the Blaze platform, with its proprietary and exclusive content now live through this additional company in the South American country.

The launch includes all of the iGaming content and technology supplier’s certified content, comprising around 80 games including regional favorites such as Electric Jungle and Mighty Mountain.

The company says this is “another step towards achieving Bragg’s 2025 goal of increasing revenue generated through the provision of high-margin exclusive online casino content.”

It is through distribution with Blaze that the expansion has taken place, with this being an iGaming operator already in Brazil. According to the announcement, Bragg is executing the strategy to globally grow proprietary and exclusive content revenue through expansion of content and both existing and new content partnerships.

Bragg Gaming advances on market in Brazil, following another deal earlier this month

Jorge Domingos, the head of iGaming integration at Blaze, stated: “The launch of Bragg’s full suite of content is highly anticipated by our customers. We are confident their exclusive titles, including local favorites, will perform exceptionally well, adding significant value to our casino offering in Brazil.”

It was earlier this year when Bragg launched in Brazil and they say they’ve seen “significant growth” since doing so. This partnership with Blaze is explained as growing on the “already stellar operations” in the Brazilian regulated iGaming market.

Sara Mosallaee, regional director, LATAM at Bragg Gaming Group, commented: “The sheer scale of this launch, featuring our entire certified library of around 80 games, ensures we are maximizing our reach in this critical market.

“Going live with Blaze directly supports our profitability goals and allows us to diversify our revenue stream through increasing the proportion generated via our proprietary and exclusive content.”

Earlier in December, Bragg also announced a content distribution agreement with the Brazino777 network to supply its online casino content across regulated LatAm markets, including Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Image: Bragg Gaming