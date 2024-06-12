Bitcoin falls as far right candidates gain in EU elections

It was a risk-off day in Asia as concerns about the Chinese property market and potential changes to the Bank of Japan’s bond purchase program weighed on investor sentiment.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market value, fell over 2% to $67,900, extending its retreat from recent highs near $72,000. Ether, the second-largest coin, followed suit, dipping below $3,550 at one point. The broader CoinDesk 20 Index fell 1% to 2,370 points.

The losses in the crypto market followed $64.9 million in cumulative outflows from U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking the first loss since at least May 23, according to provisional data published by Farside Investors. Despite the recent strong inflows, market chatter suggests that they stem from institutions’ growing interest in non-directional basis trades rather than outright bullish bets.

In traditional markets, Chinese stocks fell over 1%, leading losses in Asian equity indices amid lingering property market concerns and reports that the Bank of Japan could trim its liquidity-boosting bond purchases this week. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s exchange rate against a basket of major fiat currencies, consolidated on two-day gains, while prices for the supposed safe-haven U.S. Treasuries ticked higher, pushing yields lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell by three basis points to 4.45%.

Politics move markets

Recent gains for right-wing parties in European elections and a snap poll announcement by France revived concerns about the cohesion of the European Union, adding uncertainty to the market. Meanwhile, investors remain on edge ahead of Wednesday’s U.S. CPI release and the Federal Reserve’s rate decision, which will include the central bank’s latest quarterly projections and the closely watched interest rate dot plot.

