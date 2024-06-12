Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Bitcoin falls as far right candidates gain in EU elections

Bitcoin falls as far right candidates gain in EU elections

A digital illustration depicting a downward-sloping Bitcoin logo surrounded by red candlestick charts and a concerned-looking businessman, with a background of the Chinese flag and the Bank of Japan logo.
tl;dr

  • Asia markets fell due to Chinese property concerns and potential changes in Bank of Japan's bond purchases.
  • Bitcoin dropped over 2% to $67,900; Ether fell below $3,550; CoinDesk 20 Index declined 1% to 2,370 points.
  • Crypto losses followed $64.9M outflows from U.S. Bitcoin ETFs; traditional markets saw similar risk-off sentiment.

It was a risk-off day in Asia as concerns about the Chinese property market and potential changes to the Bank of Japan’s bond purchase program weighed on investor sentiment.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market value, fell over 2% to $67,900, extending its retreat from recent highs near $72,000. Ether, the second-largest coin, followed suit, dipping below $3,550 at one point. The broader CoinDesk 20 Index fell 1% to 2,370 points.

The losses in the crypto market followed $64.9 million in cumulative outflows from U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking the first loss since at least May 23, according to provisional data published by Farside Investors. Despite the recent strong inflows, market chatter suggests that they stem from institutions’ growing interest in non-directional basis trades rather than outright bullish bets.

In traditional markets, Chinese stocks fell over 1%, leading losses in Asian equity indices amid lingering property market concerns and reports that the Bank of Japan could trim its liquidity-boosting bond purchases this week. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s exchange rate against a basket of major fiat currencies, consolidated on two-day gains, while prices for the supposed safe-haven U.S. Treasuries ticked higher, pushing yields lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell by three basis points to 4.45%.

Politics move markets

Recent gains for right-wing parties in European elections and a snap poll announcement by France revived concerns about the cohesion of the European Union, adding uncertainty to the market. Meanwhile, investors remain on edge ahead of Wednesday’s U.S. CPI release and the Federal Reserve’s rate decision, which will include the central bank’s latest quarterly projections and the closely watched interest rate dot plot.

As a highly informed individual in August 2023 looking ahead to June 2024, the crypto market’s volatility and its correlation with traditional financial markets remain a concern. The Fed’s actions and global economic uncertainties continue to play a significant role in shaping investor sentiment and the direction of both crypto and traditional assets.

Featured image via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

Top 10 Meme Coins Set To Explode In June 2024 - No Bs Video Reviews
Top 10 Meme Coins Set to Explode in June 2024 – No Bs Video Reviews
Alvin Hemedez
A digital illustration depicting a downward-sloping Bitcoin logo surrounded by red candlestick charts and a concerned-looking businessman, with a background of the Chinese flag and the Bank of Japan logo.
Bitcoin falls as far right candidates gain in EU elections
Radek Zielinski
A digital illustration of a cryptographic key, half shining in gold representing the positive applications, and the other half in a dark, ominous color representing the potential for misuse. The key is set against a backdrop of the European Union flag.
EU agencies highlight crypto concerns — both encryption and cryptocurrency
Radek Zielinski
Best Play-to-Earn Meme Coin to Buy Now - Next 100x Crypto Gem?
Best Play-to-Earn Meme Coin to Buy Now – Next 100x Crypto Gem?
Alvin Hemedez
Is This New Cross-Chain Crypto the Next 10x Base Meme Coin? TodayTrader Presale Review
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Top 10 Meme Coins Set To Explode In June 2024 - No Bs Video Reviews
Cryptocurrency

Top 10 Meme Coins Set to Explode in June 2024 - No Bs Video Reviews
Alvin Hemedez53 mins

No BS, a crypto influencer with a following of 87,000 YouTube subscribers, has identified ten meme coins poised to make an impact in June 2024. As investors seek the next...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.