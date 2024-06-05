Languagesx
Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Hits $71k – Time To Buy?

Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Hits $71k – Time To Buy?

Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Hits $71k - Time To Buy?

Bitcoin’s price performance this week has been pretty solid, with the BTC price now hovering around $71,000. After trading in the $67,000 to $68,000 range for several weeks, this surge has reignited discussions among crypto analysts and enthusiasts about Bitcoin’s future price trajectory.

As is often the case when Bitcoin’s price experiences notable movements, many analysts are offering their Bitcoin price predictions, particularly when the asset is on an upward trend like nowadays.

BTC Price Prediction

Jelle, an influential crypto analyst boasting over 80,000 followers on the social media platform X, has expressed confidence in Bitcoin’s imminent entry into a price discovery phase. However, he has cautioned that this ascent might not unfold without big volatility.

According to Jelle’s analysis, if Bitcoin experiences volatility similar to what he anticipates, buying the dips could potentially prove rewarding for investors. Nevertheless, he advises to “go easy” with leverage. Jelle’s projection targets a near-term price of $85,000 for Bitcoin.

On the other hand, Rekt Capital, one of the most respected crypto analysts in the industry, offers a more nuanced perspective. Rekt Capital’s analysis suggests that Bitcoin has once again reached the upper boundary of its Re-Accumulation range, and the outlook remains unchanged. As per his analysis, Bitcoin is just one weekly close above this range high away from entering the Parabolic Phase of the cycle.

However, Rekt Capital highlights the historical tendencies that suggest Bitcoin may struggle to achieve this milestone only 50 days after the recent halving event. His analysis poses the question: Will Bitcoin’s price action continue to defy historical norms and embark on an accelerated cycle, culminating in a historic breakout, or will these traditional tendencies prevail?

From a technical standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) across all timeframes is hovering around 70, indicating that Bitcoin may be in overbought territory. The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to evaluate overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI value above 70 is generally considered overbought, while a value below 30 is considered oversold. This elevated RSI level suggests that Bitcoin’s recent price surge may be due for a potential correction or consolidation.

Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the MACD line is currently above the MACD signal line. The MACD is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of an asset’s price. When the MACD line crosses above the signal line, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating that the momentum is in favor of the buyers.

However, what’s important to note is that technical indicators should be used in conjunction with other analysis methods and should not be relied upon solely.

Next Bitcoin Alternative to Watch

A new presale that has caught our attention is $99BTC. This project has already raised almost $2 million during its presale phase. The $99BTC token has a capped total supply of 99,000,000,000 tokens, with the token distribution allocated as follows: 10.50% for the Presale, 14.00% for Staking, 27.50% for Project Funds, 17.00% for Community Rewards, 8.00% for Liquidity, and 23.00% for Marketing.

The $99BTC token is at the core of 99Bitcoins’ Learn-to-Earn model, which allows users to earn $99BTC tokens by completing interactive learning modules, quizzes, and tutorials on various crypto topics, such as blockchain basics, trading signals, and strategies.

The project’s roadmap includes milestones such as DEX listings, CEX listings, and the development of a BRC-20 bridge.

Crypto Mischief, a popular YouTube channel with 28,000 subscribers, shared a positive video reviewing the 99Bitcoins project, likely boosting awareness and interest in the presale among their audience.

Conclusion

So, Bitcoin’s price continues to surge, reaching the $71,000 mark, and some analysts remain cautiously optimistic about Bitcoin’s potential to enter a price discovery phase and surpass the $85,000 mark, while others highlight the historical tendencies and potential volatility that could slow things down. In the meantime, $99BTC could be the next Bitcoin alternative to watch in the weeks ahead.

Petar Jovanović
Crypto Writer

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

