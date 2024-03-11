Subscribe
Home Bitcoin lifted over $71,000 as UK’s FCA approves crypto ETNs

Bitcoin lifted over $71,000 as UK’s FCA approves crypto ETNs

A captivating 3D render of Bitcoin, with its value surging and a digital marketplace in the background. The Bitcoin symbol is seen glowing, with a digital currency ticker displaying a significant price increase. The atmosphere is filled with hype, with people celebrating the surge in value. The overall ambiance of the image is dynamic, with a futuristic and technological feel., 3d render
A captivating 3D render of Bitcoin, with its value surging and a digital marketplace in the background. The Bitcoin symbol is seen glowing, with a digital currency ticker displaying a significant price increase. The atmosphere is filled with hype, with people celebrating the surge in value. The overall ambiance of the image is dynamic, with a futuristic and technological feel., 3d render
TL:DR

  • Bitcoin surged past $71,000, reaching an historic high.
  • The rally follows the US approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs

During the Asian trading session on Monday, Bitcoin (BTC) soared past $71,000 for the first time in history.

This surge comes on the heels of the U.S.’s approval of spot Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) back in January, propelling the cryptocurrency to breach the $70,000 mark last week for the first time. Similarly, Ethereum (ETH) surpassed the $4,000 milestone on Monday. Now companies are looking to do the same with Ethereum.

The rally resulted in the three-month futures premium on leading exchanges, such as Binance, climbing above 25%. This premium increase could entice cash-and-carry traders, potentially enhancing market liquidity.

What’s causing the Bitcoin price to rise?

The surge in prices closely followed the London Stock Exchange’s recent openness to Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded notes (ETNs) applications and the low liquidity of the Asian markets.

In the United Kingdom, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on Monday that it would start accepting institutional investors’ applications for crypto asset-backed ETNs, with the London Stock Exchange confirming its readiness to process applications for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs in the coming quarter.

FCA’s approval of crypto ETNs represents a significant development in the financial and cryptocurrency markets. This approval implies that these financial instruments, which track the performance of cryptocurrencies, can be traded on regulated exchanges and offered to retail and institutional investors in the UK.

As a direct consequence, it could lead to an increase in the accessibility of cryptocurrencies to a broader range of investors who prefer or are required to invest through regulated venues. This could enhance the legitimacy and acceptance of cryptocurrencies as an investable asset class, potentially leading to increased investment flows into the crypto market as time goes on.

Additionally, the regulatory oversight associated with FCA approval may help to improve investor confidence by ensuring that crypto ETNs adhere to specific standards of transparency, reporting, and consumer protection. This step might also pave the way for further regulatory clarity and the development of additional crypto-related financial products in the UK market.

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

Warner Bros’ MultiVersus finally gets a re-release date
Rachael Davies
Department of Homeland Security is scouring gaming communities for ‘extremist content’
Rachael Davies
EU flag on a Euro banknote / EU Commission breached data rules with use of Microsoft software
European Commission breached privacy laws with Microsoft software use
Graeme Hanna
Reddit aiming for $6.4 billion IPO flotation
Reddit striving for $6.4 billion valuation in upcoming IPO
Graeme Hanna
Ready Player One author Ernest Cline heads up Web3 multiverse game
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

Warner Bros' MultiVersus finally gets a re-release date
Rachael Davies43 mins

After an open beta last year, Warner Bros.' MultiVersus has an official release date for the free-to-play game. Warner Bros.-owned Player First Games has announced that MultiVersus will return in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.