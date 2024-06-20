Languagesx
Bitcoin and Ethereum Traders Flee Short-Term Bearish Trends, Rotating Funds To Alternative Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and Ethereum Traders Flee Short-Term Bearish Trends, Rotating Funds To Alternative Cryptocurrencies

TLDR  

  • Bitcoin (BTC) bears expect a prolonged negative trend for the leading cryptocurrency.
  • Market experts believe Ethereum (ETH) could dip below the $2,900 price mark.
  • Rebel Satoshi (RECQ) offers more than 184% profits ahead of its official launch.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors have started to recognize Rebel Satoshi’s RECQ as a more lucrative choice for the next crypto bull run. This powerful token is making swift progress during its ongoing presale. Let’s discuss further why traders are choosing RECQ over other presale memecoins!

Investors Turn to Other Market Options as Bitcoin Ends Its Crypto Bull Run

Bitcoin’s lagging performance over the past couple of weeks has prompted many BTC holders to embrace presale memecoins as a more rewarding investment opportunity.

BTC dropped to as low as $65,056 on June 14, 2024, which represents Bitcoin’s lowest price figure since the first half of May. Furthermore, analysts point out that Bitcoin has decreased by 11.78% from its current ATH of $73,750.

Moreover, according to X user MartyParty, Bitcoin whales sold more than 50,000 BTC (worth around $3.30 billion) between June 5 and June 15. Therefore, based on Bitcoin’s high selling pressure, analysts expect more substantial drops in the forthcoming BTC price movements. 

On the other hand, Bitcoin bulls suggest BTC as a good crypto to buy due to its remarkable long-term potential. For example, 10x Research CEO Markus Thielen recently predicted that BTC is bound to surpass the $83,000 price level over the next term.

Crypto Price Prediction: Could Ethereum Drop to $2,900?

Ethereum’s recent dips below the $3,500 mark have prompted multiple market experts to evaluate ETH as a risky investment for the upcoming term. As for the latest ETH crypto price prediction, Ethereum is set to continue its downward trend and decrease toward $2,900 within the following weeks. 

Thus, presale memecoins like Rebel Satoshi’s RECQ have started to attract the attention of numerous Ethereum investors, as ETH could be well on its way to experiencing a substantial 17.14% drop.

However, Ethereum bulls point out that ETH has the potential to reach over $20,000 by the end of December 2024. In addition, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas recently stated that the first spot ETH ETF products could launch on July 2. Hence, Ethereum bulls believe that ETH will soon manage to surpass its 2024 peak of $4,092.

RECQ Rises as One of the Top Meme Coins to Buy in 2024

Rebel Satoshi is an innovative meme coin project that boasts an enormous two-token ecosystem. On top of that, the platform’s decentralized nature allows for active user participation in the democratic Rebel Satoshi community.

Rebel Satoshi’s second token, RECQ, provides excellent real-life utility as Rebel Satoshi’s base currency for everyday transactions such as purchases, rewards, and fees.

More precisely, RECQ provides seamless access to Rebel Satoshi’s exciting NFT Marketplace and various additional benefits through Rebel Satoshi’s fantastic rewards program.

On the other hand, holders can utilize RECQ to purchase Rebel Satoshi merchandise and engage in the unrivaled gaming experience of the Rebel Satoshi Arcade.

RECQ

Red Hot RECQ Presale

Notably, RECQ is priced at only $0.0044 during Stage 2 of the presale, meaning that early investors can expect an unbelievable 184% profit when RECQ attains the targeted $0.0125 price at launch.

In addition, experts evaluate this groundbreaking token as a better short-term choice than BTC and ETH, as RECQ’s price will rise to $0.0055 when it soon enters Stage 3.

So, don’t miss out on this exciting investment opportunity, as RECQ is leaving other presale memecoins in the dust!

For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram.

Olaleye Komolafe
Editor

Olaleye is a professional reporter with vast experience in web3, cryptocurrencies, and NFT journalism. He enjoys writing about the evolving metaverse sphere and the prevalence in the crypto sphere. Notably, some of his contents have been published in numerous international publications. Away from the crypto world, Olaleye is a political scientist and a lover of football.

