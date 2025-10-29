BGC boss Hurst downplays gambling harm, calling at-risk individuals a small minority

Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) leader, Grainne Hurst, referred to those at risk of gambling harms as a small minority.

Hurst made the statement whilst giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee as part of a session on how gambling should be taxed in light of the looming British Budget 2025 announcement in November.

Hurst was asked repeatedly about the types of social harm gambling can bring, and on multiple occasions, the BGC leader denied that the industry is “responsible” for these harms.

BGC chief denies the gambling industry is at fault

The Treasury Select Committee was broadcast live on YouTube and featured a number of MPs and panelists discussing the topics of gambling, taxation, and social risks.

Dame Meg Hillier MP, chair of the session and the committee, introduced questions to both Hurst and Stephen Hodgson, Chair of the Tax Committee at the BGC.

Throughout the questioning, Hurst repeatedly played down the impact that gambling has on people at risk of falling into harm, referring to their number as a “small minority.”

“We know that 72% of customers from the Gambling Commission zone survey say that they do it because it’s fun. But rightly the industry is taking additional measures to make sure that the small minority of people who are at risk mitigate these harms,” said Hurst.

Dame Hiller was direct in addressing the issue of research that went into Hurst’s position, saying, “Can I just be clear. Have you got any independent evidence supporting this position? That it’s not the industry creating social ills. It’s just the people, and how they how individuals choose to interact with it (gambling).”

Hurst said, “So that’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying that the industry has a role to play in making sure that we mitigate any harm that could be caused.”

After the appearance, a BGC spokesperson told ReadWrite: “The BGC takes the issue of gambling related harm incredibly seriously.

“Our CEO, Grainne Hurst, was clear throughout the session that the industry recognises gambling can cause harm and has a role to play in mitigating it. The BGC’s priority remains raising standards, promoting safer gambling, and protecting consumers.”

MPs press Hurst on evidence-led position

John Grady MP for Glasgow East posted his questions to X. They included his response to Hurst that challenged the betting chief’s views on the research that went into her position on social harms and that the industry was not at fault.

I regularly see the terrible financial and emotional harm that online gambling causes. The industry must be regulated and taxed to ensure that individuals are protected and that the online gambling industry pays its fair share. My question today @CommonsTreasury 👇 pic.twitter.com/OgEMLiJMYV — John Grady MP (@johnadgrady) October 28, 2025

“I see terrible harm in my constituency with people getting into debt,” he said when Hurst denied the risks of social harm. “You can’t point to any peer-reviewed evidence to support this position?” he aimed at Hurst.

“There are affordability checks coming into force to ensure that customers are better protected. There’s a range of measures that the industry is doing, which is right for the industry to do,” concluded Hurst on the social harm topic.

Ex-Paddy Power co-founder has ‘huge regrets’

Earlier in the session, MP for Earley and Woodley, Yuan Yang questioned the ex-Paddy Power co-founder, Stewart Kenny, alongside Carsten Jung, Interim associate director for economic policy and AI at Institute for Public Policy Research, and Dr Theo Bertram, Director at Social Market Foundation.

Stewart Kenny, one of the co-founders of Paddy Power, told me on the Treasury Select Committee today that he regrets many parts of the industry that he once led. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/fcCOBxkPkj — Yuan Yang (@YuanfenYang) October 28, 2025

She said, “A proper tax on online slots and predatory practices would raise money while also combating problem gambling.”

Kenny responded: “There’s two ways of seeing whether a product is highly addictive. How quick is it between investment and result and how quickly

can you repeat the dose?”

“I have huge regrets and but I’m still a believer in the gambling industry being part of the entertainment mix.”

The betting world is bracing for the Budget 2025 announcement in early November and some of the topics discussed and the key talking points around Hurst’s views will take centre stage in the Treasury Committee report.

Dame Hiller concluded the session saying “we will consider how we report to the Treasury, I’m sure they will have been tuning in to the discussion.”

UPDATED: Statement from the BGC added on October 29, 2025.

Featured Image: UK Parliament