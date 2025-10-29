Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home BGC boss Hurst downplays gambling harm, calling at-risk individuals a small minority

BGC boss Hurst downplays gambling harm, calling at-risk individuals a small minority

BCG chief Grannie Hurst addresses the Treasury Select Committee. BGC chief says those at risk of gambling harm are a small minority

Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) leader, Grainne Hurst, referred to those at risk of gambling harms as a small minority.

Hurst made the statement whilst giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee as part of a session on how gambling should be taxed in light of the looming British Budget 2025 announcement in November.

Hurst was asked repeatedly about the types of social harm gambling can bring, and on multiple occasions, the BGC leader denied that the industry is “responsible” for these harms.

BGC chief denies the gambling industry is at fault

The Treasury Select Committee was broadcast live on YouTube and featured a number of MPs and panelists discussing the topics of gambling, taxation, and social risks.

Dame Meg Hillier MP, chair of the session and the committee, introduced questions to both Hurst and Stephen Hodgson, Chair of the Tax Committee at the BGC.

Throughout the questioning, Hurst repeatedly played down the impact that gambling has on people at risk of falling into harm, referring to their number as a “small minority.”

“We know that 72% of customers from the Gambling Commission zone survey say that they do it because it’s fun. But rightly the industry is taking additional measures to make sure that the small minority of people who are at risk mitigate these harms,” said Hurst.

Dame Hiller was direct in addressing the issue of research that went into Hurst’s position, saying, “Can I just be clear. Have you got any independent evidence supporting this position? That it’s not the industry creating social ills. It’s just the people, and how they how individuals choose to interact with it (gambling).”

Hurst said, “So that’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying that the industry has a role to play in making sure that we mitigate any harm that could be caused.”

After the appearance, a BGC spokesperson told ReadWrite: “The BGC takes the issue of gambling related harm incredibly seriously.

“Our CEO, Grainne Hurst, was clear throughout the session that the industry recognises gambling can cause harm and has a role to play in mitigating it. The BGC’s priority remains raising standards, promoting safer gambling, and protecting consumers.”

MPs press Hurst on evidence-led position

John Grady MP for Glasgow East posted his questions to X. They included his response to Hurst that challenged the betting chief’s views on the research that went into her position on social harms and that the industry was not at fault.

“I see terrible harm in my constituency with people getting into debt,” he said when Hurst denied the risks of social harm. “You can’t point to any peer-reviewed evidence to support this position?” he aimed at Hurst.

“There are affordability checks coming into force to ensure that customers are better protected. There’s a range of measures that the industry is doing, which is right for the industry to do,” concluded Hurst on the social harm topic.

Ex-Paddy Power co-founder has ‘huge regrets’

Earlier in the session, MP for Earley and Woodley, Yuan Yang questioned the ex-Paddy Power co-founder, Stewart Kenny, alongside Carsten Jung, Interim associate director for economic policy and AI at Institute for Public Policy Research, and Dr Theo Bertram, Director at Social Market Foundation.

She said, “A proper tax on online slots and predatory practices would raise money while also combating problem gambling.”

Kenny responded: “There’s two ways of seeing whether a product is highly addictive. How quick is it between investment and result and how quickly
can you repeat the dose?”

“I have huge regrets and but I’m still a believer in the gambling industry being part of the entertainment mix.”

The betting world is bracing for the Budget 2025 announcement in early November and some of the topics discussed and the key talking points around Hurst’s views will take centre stage in the Treasury Committee report.

Dame Hiller concluded the session saying “we will consider how we report to the Treasury, I’m sure they will have been tuning in to the discussion.”

UPDATED: Statement from the BGC added on October 29, 2025.

Featured Image: UK Parliament

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter report posts Las Vegas losses. Caesars Entertainment logo featuring a Roman profile icon and the company name, placed over a blurred Las Vegas Strip background with bright lights.
Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter report posts Las Vegas losses
Suswati Basu
William Hill betting shop. ASA upholds complaint against William Hill after misleading in-app Marble Race promo showed incorrect staking requirement and breached CAP rules. William Hill betting shop
ASA rules William Hill misled customers with incorrect marble race promotion
Suswati Basu
Experts warn prediction markets raise match fixing risks amid NBA sports betting scandal. A person uses a laptop displaying charts and graphs related to sports betting data, with tennis and soccer equipment placed on grass in the background.
Experts warn prediction markets raise match fixing risks amid NBA sports betting scandal
Suswati Basu
Federal Judge Sends Kalshi Vs. Massachusetts Case Back To State Court. The front facade of the U.S. Supreme Court building at sunset, showing its grand marble staircase, tall Corinthian columns, and detailed pediment sculptures. Sunlight streams in from the right side, casting a warm glow across the scene, with trees framing the image on both sides.
Federal judge returns Massachusetts vs Kalshi case to state court for final resolution
Suswati Basu
Polymarket plans US comeback with sports-focused betting platform launch. Polymarket logo and name displayed over a blurred U.S. flag featuring stars and red-and-white stripes.
Polymarket plans US comeback with sports-focused betting platform launch
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter report posts Las Vegas losses. Caesars Entertainment logo featuring a Roman profile icon and the company name, placed over a blurred Las Vegas Strip background with bright lights.
Gambling

Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter report posts Las Vegas losses
Suswati Basu8 minutes

Caesars Entertainment (Caesars) posted the news of its third-quarter report, which was less than buoyant, detailing a growing gap in Las Vegas revenue. The casino and leisure brand reported a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software