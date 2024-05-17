Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Best AI Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now: Render (RNDR), Near Protocol (NEAR) and These Cryptos

Best AI Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now: Render (RNDR), Near Protocol (NEAR) and These Cryptos

Best AI Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now: Render (RNDR), Near Protocol (NEAR) and These Cryptos

Following the release of a crucial CPI report this week, the crypto market experienced a recovery. However, it was the AI cryptocurrencies that stole the spotlight, producing the most gains. Despite a recent market cooldown over the past couple of days, investors are now actively seeking out the top artificial intelligence (AI) cryptos to buy.

Prithvir, an analyst with a following of approximately 5,000 on X (formerly Twitter), has shared insightful analysis related to AI cryptocurrencies. Let’s delve into his insights.

Render (RNDR), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Other Top AI Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now in 2024: Expert Analysis

Prithvir highlighted several catalysts driving the AI crypto market. These catalysts could set the stage for an upswing in AI-related cryptocurrencies.

First off, all eyes will be on NVIDIA’s earnings report on May 22nd, as the company’s performance is closely tied to the growth and adoption of AI technologies. Additionally, the much-anticipated GPT-4o announcement from ChatGPT on May 13th has already generated considerable buzz, with investors closely monitoring the impact on AI-focused projects.

Tech giants are also poised to make their mark in the AI arena. Google’s I/O conference on May 14th is expected to unveil new AI initiatives, while Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will likely shed light on the company’s AI focus.

Moreover, the potential launch of GPT-4 by OpenAI at the end of June could be a pivotal moment, further fueling interest and investment in AI-driven cryptocurrencies. These back-to-back catalysts have the potential to create a perfect storm for AI-related tokens, setting the stage for price movements

Then, Prithvir provided insights into various AI-related tokens that might be affected with these catalysts.

WLD: The main proxy for OpenAI due to its association with Sam Altman. The GPT-4o announcement was a “sell the news” event, with the price down 20% over the past week. He advised against trading this token due to its high fully diluted valuation (FDV) and the risks associated with longing and shorting.

OLAS: A 2023 favorite AI agent coin that has since lost some momentum, although it remains active on the Gnosis chain. Prithvir questions whether it can make a comeback.

SPEC: A trader favorite AI agent coin over the past month, which pumped from $5 to $15 in two weeks but has since returned to $8. He cautioned against trading this token due to its absurdly high FDV close to $1 billion.

FET, AGIX, OCEAN, and ASI: These coins seem richly valued now and are no longer leading AI runs, suggesting limited upside potential for the time being.

Prithvir’s personal picks: a) RNDR (Render): Prithvir considers Render one of the easiest longs heading into NVIDIA-related news and Apple news due to comparisons of GPU networks and the rendering software Render has built, which Apple often features at different keynotes. He sees this as a good swing trade leading up to WWDC, with a time period of three weeks.

b) AR: A fully diluted coin with a strong team pivoting to AI with the launch of AO Computer. Prithvir considers it a “chad team” with Tier-1 exchange listings, making it a “no-brainer medium-term hold” and his biggest AI coin holding currently.

c) NEAR: A smaller position than AR due to more limited upside, but Prithvir believes it could become one of the consensus AI trades of this cycle due to its brand value, good liquidity, and innovations in other sectors such as Chain Abstraction.

All in all, Prithvir advises focusing on AI coins during periods of catalysts, avoiding coins with predatory tokenomics and inflated FDVs, and prioritizing quality projects with strong teams, sustainable tokenomics, and working products.

Best Low-Cap AI Cryptocurrencies With Potential

Crypto Boy, an analyst with 40,000 subscribers on YouTube, posted a video highlighting WienerAI (WAI) as the best low-cap AI crypto to invest in now with 100x potential. WienerAI is an AI-powered trading bot and meme coin designed with crypto trading efficiency.

The technology integrates AI to enable lightning-fast transactions and predictive trading features, catering to both experienced traders and newcomers. The AI interface also allows users to ask questions related to crypto investing, providing predictive analytics to find the best match across crypto markets. WienerAI’s presale has already raised $2 million.

Another AI crypto worth considering is 5SCAPE. This is an ERC-20 utility token that serves as the backbone of the 5th Scape ecosystem.

Holding 5SCAPE tokens grants users exclusive access to premium VR games, movies, educational content, and other immersive experiences within the 5th Scape platform. Users can also utilize 5SCAPE tokens to purchase in-game items, power-ups, and other virtual goods within the various VR games and applications offered by 5th Scape. This project is also in presale, raised slightly below $6 million so far.

Conclusion

The AI cryptocurrency market presents exciting opportunities for investors seeking innovative projects and potential for growth. Render (RNDR), Near Protocol (NEAR), and other established AI cryptos like AR and WienerAI have garnered some attention from experts like Prithvir and Crypto Boy for their strong teams, sustainable tokenomics, and working products.

Stay informed, diversify your portfolio, and consider investing in the best AI cryptocurrencies that align with your investment goals and risk tolerance.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Related News

Best AI Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now: Render (RNDR), Near Protocol (NEAR) and These Cryptos
Best AI Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now: Render (RNDR), Near Protocol (NEAR) and These Cryptos
Petar Jovanović
Two brothers in handcuffs standing back-to-back, with the Ethereum logo and lines of code projected onto their faces, symbolizing their alleged involvement in exploiting the Ethereum blockchain.
$25M in 12 seconds: MIT hacker brothers arrested in the US
Radek Zielinski
A resolute Uncle Sam figure standing tall, holding a balance scale with cryptocurrency symbols on one side and the SEC logo on the other, against a backdrop of the U.S. Capitol building.
Congress votes to nullify SEC’s controversial crypto policy
Radek Zielinski
Solana Meme Coin 'Sealana' Raises Over $1.2 Million in Crypto Presale - Next Slothana?
Solana Meme Coin ‘Sealana’ Raises Over $1.2 Million in Crypto Presale – Next Slothana?
Petar Jovanović
A dimly lit alleyway in a bustling Chinese city, with shadowy figures huddled around a glowing smartphone, the screen displaying the Tether logo and various foreign currency symbols, suggesting an underground cryptocurrency exchange operation.
Chinese police bust illegal crypto ring worth almost $2 billion
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Best AI Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now: Render (RNDR), Near Protocol (NEAR) and These Cryptos
Cryptocurrency

Best AI Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now: Render (RNDR), Near Protocol (NEAR) and These Cryptos
Petar Jovanović11 seconds

Following the release of a crucial CPI report this week, the crypto market experienced a recovery. However, it was the AI cryptocurrencies that stole the spotlight, producing the most gains....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.