Assassin’s Creed Red – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Assassin’s Creed Red is one of the many new Assassin’s Creed games that are set to be released over the coming years. This one certainly appears to have a different tone than the ones we’ve seen so far, with a brand new setting to get accustomed to.

Here, we’ll take you through everything we know on Assassin’s Creed Red including any release date speculation, trailers, platforms, and more, allowing you to be prepped and ready for when the time comes.

Assassin’s Creed Red release date

Assassin’s Creed Red’s release date will be between April 2024 and March 2025 according to Ubisoft’s most recent earnings report.

If we were to do some detective work, most Assassin’s Creed titles release between October and November, hitting that holiday period.

We expect Red to follow suit here since the game has been in development for some time, and allows Ubisoft to get back into that (almost) yearly cycle for the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Assassin’s Creed Red trailers

At the time of writing, there has been only one trailer released for Assassin’s Creed Red. This comes in the form of a teaser, showcasing a stealthy-looking figure atop of a Japanese-style rooftop, alluding to what we can expect for the game’s setting.

Here is the teaser trailer in all its 30 second glory for you to enjoy:

Assassin’s Creed Red platforms

Since the aforementioned release date for Assassin’s Creed Red will be between 2024 and 2025, we have a good idea as to what platforms the game will launch on.

Although not officially confirmed, we expect Assassin’s Creed Red to release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There might be a small chance that we see Red on previous gen console such as the Xbox One and PS4, but since the newer consoles will be 4 years old by the time of release, it is unlikely.

Where is Assassin’s Creed Red set?

Assassin’s Creed Red will be set in Feudal Japan but the exact dates within this period remain unclear. Throughout the Feudal era, there was a whole lot of fighting, whether that be internally or pushing back invaders, along with various power struggles between competing warlords, their samurai, and rival clans.

This makes it an absolutely perfect time for an Assassin’s Creed game to be set with many of the franchise’s themes being around overthrowing the evil powers that are in charge, and keeping the peace overall. Moreover, Japan is the birthplace of ninjas which fits brilliantly into the ‘assassin’ nature of the games very well.

Who are the Assassin’s Creed Red protagonists?

According to various leaks, instead of the old school Assassin’s Creed approach to one protagonist, you will in fact have two to choose from. Allegedly, one will be a samurai and the other will be a shinobi (basically a ninja), allowing for a bit of variety. Whether this will be similar to that of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey where you select which character you want to play as at the beginning of the game, or you get to play as both throughout, is yet to be seen.

The samurai is rumored to be loosely connected to Yasuke, regarded by some as the first recorded foreign samurai due to his African origins. This would make sense in the realm of Assassin’s Creed as Ubisoft does have a tendency to either place historical figures in their games – Leonardo Da Vinci as an example – or creating characters that are based on them.

The second Assassin will be a female shinobi but we don’t have much else to go off right now. What we do have though is a ‘leaked’ image from Senior Writer Pierre Boudreau which actually shows us what this female Shinobi could look like once the game launches.

She is donning the usual Assassin’s cowl with blade in hand but the rest of the outfit is sadly cropped out. This could be the final design of the female Shinobi but since we’re still a ways out from the release, things could also be switched up, especially since this wasn’t exactly an official character reveal.

Is Assassin’s Creed Red the real title?

Assassin’s Creed Red is a codename for the game, and will likely not be the title when it releases.

Like other announced upcoming Assassin’s Creed games, these codenames are there just to have something to work off and will move to a more setting-related name when the time comes.

Since Assassin’s Creed Red is set in Japan during the Feudal era, the title come release could be something along the lines of Assassin’s Creed: Shogun, or after a specific point in time in that era such as Assassin’s Creed: Sengoku.

Sengoku would fit really nicely if the leaks are true around the playable characters, since the male protagonist may be based on the real-life samurai Yasuke, who was alive during that period.

Featured image: Ubisoft