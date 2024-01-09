Apple Vision Pro: sales, pre-orders announced

Apple has announced the sales and pre-order dates for its eagerly-awaited Apple Vision Pro. Customers in the US can look forward to the device becoming available on February 2, 2024, with pre-orders starting on January 19, 2024, at 5 am PST / 8 am EST. The Apple Vision Pro, costing $3,499 for the 256GB storage model, promises to deliver an engaging, immersive user experience, although more extensive storage options have not yet been disclosed. Meanwhile, international customers can expect the Apple Vision Pro to hit their local markets in the following weeks, as the company confirms a staggered global release. In addition to its impressive storage capacity, the device boasts cutting-edge technology and innovative features that will undoubtedly cater to diverse users, further solidifying Apple’s position as a leader in the tech industry.

ZEISS Optical Inserts

Besides the device, Apple is also offering ZEISS Optical Inserts for readers and prescription users, priced at $99 and $149. Buyers will need a prescription to acquire the inserts, which are solely available online since not all prescriptions will be compatible. To ensure a comfortable fit and optimal visual experience, users should consult their eye care professional to confirm their prescription is compatible with the ZEISS Optical Inserts. By offering this option, Apple aims to enhance accessibility to their device, catering to a broader range of customers with varying vision needs.

Apple Vision Pro bundle

The Apple Vision Pro bundle contains a Solo Knit Band and a Dual Loop Band, granting users two distinct fitting alternatives. Other items in the package comprise a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, a front cover for the device, Apple’s Polishing Cloth, an external battery, a USB-C charging cable, and a USB-C power adapter. Additionally, this comprehensive bundle offers versatility and convenience for users, ensuring their Apple device remains protected, charged, and optimally functioning. Including various accessories and fitting options also makes the Apple Vision Pro bundle an attractive choice for first-time buyers and experienced users seeking to enhance their overall experience.

This is an unusually generous offer from Apple, particularly given its past habit of excluding specific items for its high-end devices like iPhones and MacBooks. Apple’s shift towards a more inclusive approach showcases its recognition of customers’ value and satisfaction. This move will undoubtedly solidify the tech giant’s position as a more customer-centric brand, strengthening loyalty and attracting new consumers who appreciate a company that goes the extra mile.

