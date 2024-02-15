Apple buys iWork.ai domain amid Big Tech AI race

Apple has bought a new domain called “iWork.ai,” suggesting that it could highlight AI features in its applications suite. While the tech giant owns hundreds of domains, it refers to the suite of work tools, which competes with Microsoft Office, as iWork.

The productivity suite includes Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, which allows users to create word-processing documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. In 2009, Apple introduced iWork ‘09, alongside iWork.com, but the site has been inactive for some time.

Although iWork.ai is not currently active, BuyAIdomains.com found that Apple had purchased the URL.

ReadWrite performed a quick search on WHOIS, which confirmed that Apple Inc., Cupertino, was the new owner of the domain.

The move could indicate that Apple is planning to rival Microsoft’s new AI-powered Office assistant, which has been leading in AI and business integrations. Copilot, for example, uses AI to provide real-time summarization and generates key points, names, and dates during calls and in chat messages.

Buying .ai domains can be seen as a strategic move in a bid to bolster its image. Microsoft’s acquisition of domains like Video.ai and Translate.ai showcases the increasing recognition of .Ai domains as crucial digital assets.

However, Apple also purchases domains with misspellings to prevent their acquisition by other companies. For instance, “Zpple.com” redirects to apple.com. As the 64th-oldest domain name in existence, having registered apple.com in 1987, Apple has also acquired seemingly unrelated domains. These include me.com, carbon.com, and even texture.com.

Apple to showcase new AI tech at WWDC

Reports suggest that the company has been experimenting with its “Ajax” large language model since early 2023, bringing the integration of auto-completion and auto-summarizing functionalities into its main applications and productivity tools, such as Pages and Keynote. It is expected that Apple will embrace AI extensively at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, particularly within its operating systems, notably iOS.

While details are few and far between, Apple has been reportedly developing its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT.

