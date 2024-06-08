Andrew Tate Meme Coin ‘Top G’ Goes Viral On Twitter – Best Crypto To Buy Now?

The former kickboxer and very popular internet celebrity, Andrew Tate, has once again found himself at the center of a crypto-fueled controversy. In a series of provocative tweets, Tate revealed that he had burnt $11 million worth of a particular new meme coin, sending the tokens to the SOL Incinerator.

The move caused the price of $TOPG to skyrocket by 700%, propelling its market cap to almost $55 million which is an indicator that he burned this coin.

Is Andrew Tate Behind the Top G Meme Coin?

In subsequent tweets, Tate further stoked the flames by defiantly proclaiming his intent to “crash Solana.” He boasted about his ability to disrupt the network and confidently asserted that his Top G coin would be the catalyst for “burning it all.” Tate’s language was deliberately provocative, seemingly aimed at garnering maximum attention and stoking controversy within the crypto community.

I TOLD YOU. ITS TIME TO CRASH SOLANA. LOOK WHAT I CAN DO. TOP G IS GOING TO BURN IT ALL. REAL NIGGER TATE IS GOING TO CRASH SOLANA https://t.co/pdrLx1Jbad pic.twitter.com/WBs5NGXvu9 — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) June 7, 2024

The Top G meme coin’s official Twitter account amplified the frenzy by expressing gratitude towards Tate for burning a massive 58% of the coin’s supply, leaving only 37% in circulation. The tweet implied that this move, which effectively removed a substantial portion of the tokens from the market, was a calculated decision by the “Greatest of all time” billionaire. The account suggested that this supply reduction would pave the way for further growth and success, declaring “Now we cook” in a celebratory tone.

What's $20M to a billionaire? The Top G. Greatest of all time burnt 58% of our supply, leaving only 37% circulating. Thank you Andrew. Now we cook.$TOPG https://t.co/DrFDFdOnNq https://t.co/DRZren2QYd pic.twitter.com/kn5q9RTxmY — $TOPG (@topgsolanacto) June 7, 2024

Tate’s actions seem to be a calculated effort to leverage his social media influence and generate attention amidst legal battles he’s facing in Romania and the UK, which include charges of human trafficking and assault. His provocative behavior and association with meme coins like Top G raise questions about the influence of social media personalities, especially the ones that has such a strong effect like Tate does.

It’s hard to say what exactly Tate wanted to do with all this saga last night. While some view Tate’s antics as harmful publicity stunts that undermine the credibility and stability of the crypto market, others find them entertaining spectacles. Regardless, his actions always draw a lot of attention.

Best Meme Coins to Buy Now

Amid this saga surrounding Andrew Tate and Top G, the popular YouTube channel 99Bitcoins, with over 700k subscribers, released a video this morning highlighting the hottest meme coins to invest in now. The channel featured PlayDoge, WienerAI, and Base Dawgz as promising meme coin projects.

PlayDoge is a mobile-based play-to-earn game that combines the Doge meme with a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet experience, aiming to evoke 90s nostalgia through its 2D adventure gameplay. The project’s pre-sale has already raised $3 million in just one week, and another price hike is expected in 24 hours. PlayDoge boasts great artwork, a well-designed website, a growing social media presence on X with 4,000 followers within a week, and staking options to enhance investor benefits.

WienerAI mix AI technology with meme sector, featuring a part-dog, part-sausage mascot that acts as an AI trading bot. This hot crypto presale has raised almost $5 million, and the project offers a staking reward of 226% APY. WienerAI offers AI-enhanced trading with predictive features, zero fees, and seamless swaps. It has a strong social media and community engagement, positioning itself as a meme coin with substantial utility in AI trading.

Base Dawgz is a new meme coin with a Top Gun-style theme, incorporating popular meme characters like Doge and Pepe. Despite being a new project, Base Dawgz has already raised $400,000 in just a few days. It features a =multi-chain experience, allowing trades on various chains like Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. Additionally, Base Dawgz offers a referral program where users can earn USDT by promoting the coin.

Conclusion

Andrew Tate’s recent crypto burn and provocative statements about “crashing Solana” have sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency market, igniting debates about the influence of social media personalities and meme coins. While some view Tate’s actions as harmful publicity stunts, others find them entertaining spectacles.

Amidst the chaos, new meme coin projects like PlayDoge, WienerAI, and Base Dawgz are potentially worth considering since these offer themes and utilities.

