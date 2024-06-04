Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home ALICE Price Pumps Out of Nowhere – Best Crypto Gaming Coin to Invest in Instead

ALICE Price Pumps Out of Nowhere – Best Crypto Gaming Coin to Invest in Instead

ALICE Price Pumps Out of Nowhere - Best Crypto Gaming Coin to Invest in Instead

The ALICE price exploded by nearly 100% over the past week, catching many traders off guard. This gaming coin performed incredibly well in 2021 but seemed to lose momentum after the bull run. So, what’s behind this sudden revival?

Let’s analyze the ALICE price pump and why PlayDoge could be a potential gaming crypto worth considering instead.

ALICE Price Surge, but Is This Gaming Crypto to Avoid?

Although ALICE spiked close to 100% this week, it is currently trading around $2.3 – far below its all-time high of $27.2. Despite the recent rally, ALICE is still down over 90% from its peak.

This is clearly visible on the ALICE chart since when you zoom out, you can see that the coin is in the downtrend mode since early 2022.

Source: CoinMarketCap/ALICE

Also, there’s another worrying sign after the price increase as the My Neighbor Alice vesting wallets deposited 2.09M $ALICE ($5.44M) to sell it (reported by LookOnChain), likely contributing to the ALICE price already being down almost 10% today.

ALICE is the utility token used to purchase, rent, and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) like virtual land plots and other assets within the MyNeighborAlice game’s marketplace. It is also required to craft certain types of NFTs, with a portion of the ALICE being locked into the crafted item but reclaimable by “burning” the NFT.

MyNeighborAlice is an open-world multiplayer game where players can buy virtual islands made of land plot NFTs, customize their islands, interact with others in the metaverse, and progress through a storyline by completing quests. While free-to-play, owning ALICE and NFTs enhances the gaming experience, and players can earn ALICE through gameplay to sell for real money.

The current market cap is just around $158 million, but ALICE was one of the strongest gaming cryptocurrencies in 2021, following the path of juggernauts like Axie Infinity (AXS), which had a $44 billion market cap at its peak but now sits around $1 billion.

The recent price surge could be attributed to MyNeighborAlice’s announcement of a new staking feature. With this feature, players can stake their crafted NFTs to earn compounding rewards in ALICE at an 18% APY rate. The more NFTs staked, the more ALICE rewards earned over time.

Best Gaming Crypto to Buy Now: PlayDoge.

As ALICE is potentially a crypto gaming coin to avoid despite the recent pump, there’s another player in this narrative that could do well in the weeks ahead: PlayDoge. This is a new meme coin project combining the iconic Doge meme with a play-to-earn (P2E) mobile game inspired by the classic Tamagotchi virtual pets of the 1990s, complete with a nostalgic website aesthetic. The project’s website also has a lot of that 90s vibe.

In PlayDoge, players download the mobile app (will work on both iOS and Android) and adopt a virtual Doge pet living in a retro 2D 8-bit world. To keep their Doge alive and thriving, players must regularly feed, train, and play mini-games with it. Neglecting the pet could cause it to run away or die, resetting the game.

By caring for their Doge and completing mini-games, players earn $PLAY tokens, the native cryptocurrency of the PlayDoge ecosystem. Players can cash out their $PLAY earnings, use them for in-game purchases, or stake them to earn passive income.

PlayDoge’s presale has already raised over $1.7 million in just a few days, with a hard cap of around $24 million. For now, you can buy $PLAY only directly via project’s official website. Moreover, popular YouTuber Jacob Bury, with almost 40,000 subscribers, described $PLAY as a new meme coin with 10x potential and potentially the best gaming crypto to buy now.

Conclusion

To sum it up, the ALICE price pump caught many by surprise, but this gaming crypto still has a long way to go to reach its previous highs. For those seeking the next potential meme coin and gaming crypto to buy now, PlayDoge’s nostalgic Tamagotchi-inspired gameplay and successful presale make it a potentially interesting option to consider.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Crypto Writer

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Related News

ALICE Price Pumps Out of Nowhere - Best Crypto Gaming Coin to Invest in Instead
ALICE Price Pumps Out of Nowhere – Best Crypto Gaming Coin to Invest in Instead
Petar Jovanović
A giant Ethereum logo surrounded by a protective moat, with a drawbridge leading to a castle representing self-custody, set against a stormy political backdrop.
Centralized exchanges see lowest Ethereum holdings in years
Radek Zielinski
A split image showing a bank vault on one side and a digital cryptocurrency wallet on the other, with a balance scale in the center, representing the debate over SAB 121's impact on financial institutions and crypto companies.
Biden vetoes Congressional repeal of anti-crypto banking measure
Radek Zielinski
Last Day to Buy 'Dogeverse' in Presale Before Launch - Next Meme Coin to Watch in June?
Last Day to Buy ‘Dogeverse’ in Presale Before Launch: Next Meme Coin to Watch in June?
Petar Jovanović
Dark, shadowy figure holding a bag of pills in one hand and a cryptocurrency symbol in the other, against a grungy, urban background.
Senators inquire about crypto’s role in fentanyl trade
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Several characters from Fortnite are performing the Metallica Master of Puppets emote
Gaming

Leaks reveal we could be getting a Metallica Fortnite concert
Ali Rees40 mins

Love it or hate it, there's no escaping the fact that Fortnite is a cultural powerhouse and its high-profile collaborations continue to cement that. Leaks have all but confirmed the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.