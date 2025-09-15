Affidavit reveals details in $21M illegal gambling case involving ex-Osceola sheriff Marcos Lopez

A newly unsealed affidavit is giving more details about the big illegal gambling investigation that ended with the arrest of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

In the affidavit, which was filed in Lake County Circuit Court and seen by ReadWrite, investigators allege that beginning in 2019, “a multi-agency law enforcement investigation uncovered the presence of a criminal organization operating an illegal gambling enterprise throughout Central Florida, particularly in Lake and Osceola Counties.” Authorities say the group brought in more than $21.6 million in illegal profits.

Affidavit shows Marcos Lopez played ‘a multifaced role’ in the illegal enterprise

Investigators believe the operation was run by Orlando businessman Krishna Deokaran, who they say handled the money side and overall logistics. Others were accused of helping with tasks like bookkeeping and laundering the money.

Several other people were charged in the case, including businesswoman Ying “Kate” Zhang, Sharon Fedrick, Sheldon Wetherholt, and Carol Cote. Sheriff Lopez’s wife, Robin Lynn Severance Lopez, was also arrested on a racketeering charge connected to the gambling ring, though she has since bonded out of jail.

Lopez, who was elected Osceola County Sheriff in 2021, is accused of playing what investigators called “a multifaceted role in the expansion and protection of the enterprise.” The affidavit states Lopez “pledged to use his anticipated position as the elected Osceola County Sheriff to shield the enterprise from law enforcement scrutiny.” He’s also accused of bringing in new members, arranging leases for other gambling spots, and even picking up cash from one of the clubs himself.

One place investigators focused on was the Eclipse Social Club in Kissimmee. A Crime Line tip in 2022 claimed it was running as a casino. Investigators later discovered a TikTok page advertising the club as “a casino with a lot, fish tables and computer games with daily promotions.”

Undercover agents confirmed in July 2023 that the business had dozens of Las Vegas-style slot machines and fish table games. They saw customers getting paid in cash even though signs said the machines were just for amusement.

The affidavit says agents ran several undercover operations at gambling rooms around Central Florida. They played the machines, got payout vouchers, and exchanged them for cash. In one instance, an agent put $20 into a slot machine and cashed out with $26.40.

Money laundering claims

The investigation also uncovered complex money laundering tied to the gambling network. In January 2024, investigators say Deokaran asked a cooperating source to help move millions of dollars in gambling profits.

According to the affidavit, he said, “it’s not like we’re going to stop here” and added, “every month, every two months, I got a million or 500 thousand.” Deokaran also explained that he would create fake invoices to disguise the funds, saying, “I create an invoice and email it to you.”

On January 25, 2024, Homeland Security Investigations agents carried out an undercover cash pickup in Orlando. Investigators say Deokaran showed up in a white Tesla, popped the trunk, and revealed a suitcase packed with money. “You got 1.5 in here,” he told the agent, referring to $1.5 million. Bank records later showed that nearly $1.5 million was deposited into a secret government account.

The court document states Deokaran boasted of once making “1 million dollars a week” from his gambling rooms. He allegedly told the undercover agent that he set aside $50 and $100 bills straight from his machines. He even offered to provide protection for future deals by flashing a badge that identified him as a “Special Deputy” with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2024, more undercover operations recorded additional cash drops. In May, agents say they received $913,500 stuffed in a duffel bag. Deokaran also allegedly mentioned that he and an associate had put money into a marijuana grow operation in Ohio, describing a warehouse that had recently harvested “approximately 500 lbs. of marijuana” that he intended to fly to Florida for resale.

When agents searched Deokaran’s Orlando home in August 2024, they said they found more than $309,000 in cash along with slot machine keys, gaming modules, and an Osceola County Sheriff’s badge. Investigators also reported seizing documents that tied Deokaran to the different casinos under investigation.

Lopez and associates charged under RICO

The affidavit paints Marcos Lopez as both a protector and a beneficiary of the scheme. Prosecutors allege that after he became sheriff, he personally collected gambling proceeds in cash from the Eclipse Social Club. They say his role, combined with the money laundering and gambling operations, forms the foundation of the racketeering charges against everyone involved.

Lopez and the others are now facing racketeering and conspiracy charges under Florida’s RICO statute. The case is being handled by the Florida Attorney General’s Office, with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations leading the probe.

Featured image: Lake County Florida Sheriff’s Office