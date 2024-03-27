Virtual Reality Crypto Project ‘5th Scape’ Hits $2.5 Million Milestone In Public Presale Round

Upcoming VR/AR crypto project ‘5th Scape’ has passed the $2.5 million mark in its public presale this month, entering its third stage.

Aiming to establish a comprehensive virtual and augmented reality ecosystem, 5th Scape has made headlines across the crypto space in outlets such as Cointelegraph, Coinpedia, Finbold, Investing.com and others.

What Is 5th Scape?

5th Scape is an ambitious initiative focused on redefining the VR and AR landscape by creating a unified ecosystem that seamlessly integrates hardware, software, and content.

Built on the Ethereum network, the project is developing blockchain-based VR games and headset technology, with a strong emphasis on VR gaming, hardware, and animations.

Leaving limits behind! 🚀 We have hit another milestone and has entered the 3rd round of our presale. So join us on this incredible journey into the future of AR/VR gaming.

#5thScape #Presale #AR #VR pic.twitter.com/ZOkwg8s34E — 5th Scape (@5th_scape) March 26, 2024

Some of its games, including Cage Conquest and Epic Cricket Arena, are currently in beta and follow the ‘play-to-earn’ (P2E) format popular among crypto gamers.

5th Scape (5SCAPE) Token Presale

Taking place on the project’s website 5thscape.com, the presale is open to the public and consists of twelve planned phases, aiming to raise a total of $15 million.

Each phase is designed to raise $1.25 million, with 80% of the tokenomics reserved for the presale, 10% allocated for development, and the remaining 10% dedicated to liquidity.

5SCAPE native tokens acquired during the presale are subject to a lock and vesting schedule. Initially, 40% of the purchased tokens will be unlocked at the token launch, while the remaining tokens will stay locked for an 8-week period. Additionally, staking rewards for presale tokens are vested for an 8-month period, providing an incentive for a long-term commitment to the project.

The 5SCAPE token listing price has been set at $0.01, affording presale investors a significant discount – during the current presale stage 5SCAPE tokens are priced at $0.00248.

5SCAPE Token and Ecosystem

5th Scape’s native utility token, 5SCAPE, plays an important role within the ecosystem. Token holders gain access to premium VR content, including games, experiences, and features within the platform.

Source – 5th Scape

Additionally, 5th Scape’s play-to-earn mechanism incentivizes players to hold 5SCAPE tokens that can also be traded once listed on exchanges.

The project also plans to introduce staking opportunities, allowing users to lock up their tokens for a period to earn passive rewards, taking a similar approach to established names in crypto gaming such as Axie Infinity.

How to Buy 5th Scape

To take part in the 5SCAPE presale, potential investors and enthusiasts can follow these steps:

Visit the Official Presale Website : Here you can find the whitepaper, audit information, more about the team including their LinkedIn profiles, and step-by-step guide on how to buy 5SCAPE tokens

Explore the Tokenomics: Familiarize yourself with the details of the 5SCAPE token, the native currency fueling the 5th Scape ecosystem. This token serves as the core enabler of interactions across VR games, hardware, and the developer marketplace, making it a crucial component of the project’s potential success.

Engage with the Community: Join the 5th Scape community and stay up to date on the latest project developments by following its social channels on X Discord, Telegram and YouTube .

Marketing and Awareness

To attract users and developers, 5th Scape focuses on branding, digital marketing through social media channels, and content marketing to establish thought leadership within the VR and AR space.

The project is already extensively advertising on multiple major crypto media websites, including Readwrite, demonstrating its commitment to building a strong presence and raising awareness within the community.

We’ve also added 5th Scape on our rundown of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in for 2024.

Conclusion

With its strong fundamentals and interesting concept, 5th Scape might potentially present an intriguing investment opportunity for those keen on exploring the potential of the emerging VR and AR sectors.

The project’s focus on creating a comprehensive ecosystem that seamlessly integrates hardware, software, and content could position it as a player to watch in the market.

Related