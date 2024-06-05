Languagesx
3 Floki Inu Price Predictions From Top Meme Coin Traders as FLOKI Breaks ATH

3 Floki Inu Price Predictions From Top Meme Coin Traders as FLOKI Breaks ATH

3 Floki Inu Price Predictions From Top Meme Coin Traders as FLOKI Breaks ATH

FLOKI is definitely a hot story today after surging over 30% and smashing its previous all-time high of around $0.00034. This pump is most likely the consequence of a big announcement the Floki Inu team made yesterday.

Let’s dive into the FLOKI price predictions from top analysts as this meme coin surges to new heights.

FLOKI Price Forecast

After breaking its ATH today, FLOKI’s market cap has soared well above $3 billion, with the token experiencing a pump of over 30%. This significant price surge can be attributed to the announcement from DWF Labs, which committed to purchasing $12,000,000 in FLOKI tokens, partially from the open market, demonstrating strong support for the FLOKI ecosystem.

Several prominent analysts have weighed in with their FLOKI price predictions.

K A L E O, an analyst with over 640,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), provided an analysis. He highlighted the clean cup and handle pattern on the higher time frames, indicating potential for further upside. Additionally, he noted that with BNB on the verge of price discovery and a memecoin super cycle, FLOKI could easily reach a $10 billion market cap on the next leg up.

The CryptoBull, boasting nearly 30,000 followers on X, expressed confidence in FLOKI’s potential, tweeting that a $20 billion market cap is well within reach, representing over a 3x gain from the current levels.

Phoenix, an influential voice with over 100,000 followers, praised DWF Lab’s strategic move of purchasing $12 million worth of FLOKI tokens. He emphasized that the chart is unfolding as planned, suggesting new highs after a breakout from the current consolidation phase.

With BNB reaching new all-time highs, attention is shifting towards the top memecoins on the BNB chain. FLOKI, the largest memecoin on the BNB chain with 400,000 holders, is prepared for an exciting week. Key catalysts include DWF Labs’ token purchase ($12 million worth!) and a new announcement scheduled for June 10.

Besides FLOKI, what’s the best meme coin to buy right now?

PlayDoge, a new meme coin currently in its presale phase, has already raised over $2 million within the first week of its launch. Users can care for a virtual pet, similar to the classic Tamagotchi game, by feeding, training, and entertaining it, earning $PLAY tokens in the process.

Additionally, players can participate in nostalgic 8-bit style mini-games to earn additional $PLAY tokens and experience points (XP), with a leaderboard ranking users based on their XP. The token supply is divided into various allocations, including 50% for the presale, 11.5% for exchange liquidity, 12.5% for marketing and development, 12.5% for project funds, and 6% for staking rewards. Users can stake their $PLAY tokens to earn a significant annual percentage yield (APY) of 141%, which will decrease as the staking pool grows.

Notably, Crypto Gains, a popular YouTuber with over 133,000 subscribers, posted a positive video about PlayDoge this week, highlighting its potential for “explosive gains” as a meme coin.

Conclusion

So, to sum it up, the FLOKI price predictions from top analysts paint a bullish picture for this hot meme coin. As FLOKI continues to break new ground, and with potentially promising projects like PlayDoge, the meme coin sector is one to watch for potential opportunities in the weeks ahead.

Petar Jovanović
Crypto Writer

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

