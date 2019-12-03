For every startup business, the need to give customers the best customer service experience is the key priority. Customers are kings, and they determine business growth. Your company growth will largely depend on how you treat them. Here is how self-service technology can boost startup growth.



Some startups are already making it big with self-service technology.

A lot of businesses now make use of technology to boost their profit margin, while also satisfying their customers. But what is the meaning of Self-Service Technology?



Service technology is software that assists customer service teams in achieving customer success. These tools improve workflow efficiency and make it easier for companies to provide practical solutions to their customers. Adopting service technology helps companies manage the increasing demand for outstanding customer service.

With a full understanding of the meaning of Self-Service Technology, you can now learn how to employ this technique to boost your brand growth.

Customer self-service portals.

For every company or brand, the need to have a customer self-service portal is essential. Now that the whole world is going digital, you’ll want to attend to your customers more digitally. Self-service gives customers more confidence in what you offer.

A perfect example is the new DSTV Eazy Self Service, where customers can quickly fix errors, change their DSTV Package, and even chat directly with the DSTV support team. The service currently has over 326k likes and over 118,000 search engine results. Statistics show the level to which this service is being used and the customers’ acceptability.

If customers can easily find what they are looking for on a customer self-service portal — they will be more satisfied with your support offerings. Loyal customers are ready for whatever you are bringing to the table for them.

An added advantage of having a customer self-service portal is that it decreases customer service costs and improves customer’s experience.

Make your self-service mobile-friendly.

People love it when they get things done from their comfort zone, and that seems to be from the mobile phone these days. Setting up a mobile app for your site or brand is one of the best customer services you can employ to ensure the best service.

Before setting up a website or building an app, the need to research how to make it mobile friendly and responsive should never be underestimated. Learn from sites that offer guides on how to make your site and app mobile friendly. Your customers will become your fans while they’re on the go.



People like to get things down from their fingertips. Some people get fed up while navigating through sites that are not straight forward. Don’t let customers face slow load times when they come to your site or app — you’ll lose them. A slow site is an example of especially poor customer service and bodes a failure rate for startups.

Use Bots and AI to improve the customer service experience.

According to research by American Express, 40 percent of consumers want companies to focus on providing swift customer service. Brands and companies that offer quick and convenient support tend to have an added advantage over other competitors.

A lot of sites now make use of AI-powered applications like chatbots to respond quickly to questions and guide customers. AI is also beneficial in the following areas:

Identify common customer issues.

Collect more information about customers, like age and location, for analysis.

Determine customer preferences.

Prompt customized offers and discounts.

Guide them through your blogs and FAQ pages for real-time solutions.

Two notable advantages of bots.



Bots can be there when you can’t, like while your customer service team is asleep. Bots can improve self-service for customers, and reduce expenses for vendors by providing a new, repeatable, and inexpensive method of communication.

Operating Kiosks.

If you have a physical store, the customer can visit. A kiosk may be a better option. Self-service kiosks are digital touch screens at restaurants and cafes, where customers can place their own orders. Self-ordering saves vast amounts of time for your customers; no more standing in line to place an order with a cashier. Most self-service kiosks are a feature of the businesses’ larger point-of-sale (POS) system.



According to a report by Elliot Maras, owning a Kiosk is one of the best ways to go for startups. An article by Elliot Maras states how kiosks can help startups.

A lot of brands embracing the use of kiosks for customers on the go who are unable to access the internet. Having an accessible WiFi by your kiosk is another benefit for your customers.

Conclusion

You can achieve the best out of your brand by applying self-service technology for your business or company. With the advancements in this type of tech, you’ll witness a surge in growth.

