After reading about the explosive growth in Internet mattress, bed-in-box companies, I finally decided to try shopping online for a mattress. To ease into the idea of buying a mattress on the Internet, I selected Casper Mattress as my choice. Here is the Casper Mattress in every preference and price point.

Part of my decision was based on the idea that they offered a brick-and-mortar presence where I could still do the good old “lay on every mattress in the store” test. After all, buying a mattress has become an investment, and sleep is everything.

Here’s what I thought of my experience with Casper Mattress, including what it felt like to shop for a mattress online.

About Casper Mattress

Casper Mattress was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York City. It is still considered a startup as it continued to get funding as recently as early this year. The company sells mattresses in the U.S. and Canada as both an e-commerce and traditional retail company. The mattresses are all made in California, which I liked a lot.

Mattress Shopping Online

Casper Mattress has a very straightforward and transparent process for buying their mattresses. It only took me a few minutes to click on the mattress I wanted and place my order. It was probably one of the most natural things I’ve ordered, especially considering it was such a significant purchase.

Types of Mattresses

The company has an expanded number of mattress types. For this review and my own use, I am using The Casper, which is their original mattress and starts at $595.

There is also the Essential, their new entry-level mattress model, which starts at $395. The Wave, which is their higher-end mattress, starts at $1,345. All three mattresses are available in six sizes.

The Wave adds gel pods to the mattress, which is supposed to provide an additional cooling mechanism for even more comfort.

The mattresses have a 10-year warranty, which is relatively standard for warranties on mattresses.

Mattress Set-Up

The mattress arrived in a box, which made it easy to get upstairs. It works best on a bed frame that is either a platform or one with wooden slates so it can hold the weight of the mattress. The. Casper mattress basically unfolds and fluffs up within a few hours and is ready to use, making this an easy set-up process.

While you don’t need to keep your box spring under it, I opted for the extra support. It does work either way.

The Good About Casper Mattresses

One of the best things about the Casper Mattress is the materials used. The 12” thick mattress has four layers, which include latex, memory foam, and high-density poly-foam. The cover is a soft polyester blend. This part is removable by zipper, which makes it easy to clean, if necessary. None of the materials contain any chemicals.

I also felt like these different layers made it one of the most comfortable mattresses I’ve ever experienced. The materials and technology found in the open-cell foam make it bouncy while offering a way to keep the mattress cool. The memory foam also helps to prevent the overheating that happens with many mattresses due to body heat.

More Things to Love

The combination of materials makes it comfortable and removes the pressure on my back without turning into a mushy mattress that doesn’t offer the much-needed support. Whether I slept on my back, side, or stomach, I experienced a good night’s sleep with no aches or pain in the morning. Also, there is not a lot of movement, so that helps if you share the bed and don’t want to be woken up by the other person shifting in their sleep.

Other things that I like about the Casper Mattress is the 100 nights they give you to test it out. They will take it back for a full refund if you are not satisfied with it. Plus, they give you free shipping and returns. Their customer service representatives were responsive, professional, and helpful.

What Could Be Better

Of course, the one downside is that typically, mattress companies or retailers where you bought a mattress will haul away your old mattress. In this case and as with most of the online bed-in-a-box companies, you have to set up your new mattress and figure out how to get rid of your old one.

You can get white glove delivery free-of-charge for the Wave and Wave Hybrid. White glove delivery is also available at an additional charge for the Casper, Casper Hybrid, and the Essential, and for this service, they will take your old mattress as well as set-up your new mattress.

The other issue is the price because this still comes out to be a relatively expensive option. I would have liked the five layers found in The Wave mattress they offer, but for the King size bed I have, it was too expensive for my budget.

Promotions

Currently, the company is giving away two of its pillows when you purchase The Wave (most expensive) or The Casper (mid-range price).

Where To Buy

I bought my Casper Mattress through their website, but you can buy direct from their physical retail locations across the country. Amazon is another online source to purchase the Casper Mattress.

Additionally, Casper has partnered with Target to bring their other products to more consumers, which are focused on their pillows, mattress toppers, mattress protectors, and other bedding products.

Overall Thoughts

Although I wasn’t able to buy their premium mattress, I’m still personally pleased with the Casper Mattress. They offer comfort, purchase experience, and customer service interaction. Mattresses are definitely an individual preference, so I like that I could have also visited a store to try it out before buying it online or in their store. Overall, Casper offers a high-quality mattress and easy buying process.