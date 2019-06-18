Why Your Business Needs Both Content Management & Digital Asset Management

Thanks to the rise of companies like Amazon and Netflix, consumers expect flawless digital experiences at the click of a mouse.

Forty percent of consumers are turned off by poorly written content. About 30 percent get frustrated with bad design or awkward interfaces. And three in five say these issues have prevented them from doing business with a brand.[1]

Personalization is also key. More than 50 percent of consumers say they are more likely to buy from a brand that personalizes its message to them.[2] Non-personalized marketing campaigns see lower response rates.

But for mid-sized businesses, offering a perfect experience to every customer, every time, is a real challenge. These companies don’t have the same marketing resources as their multi-billion dollar peers. And employees at mid-sized organizations often wear many hats, making it difficult and time-consuming to consistently deliver personalized experiences.

Luckily, mid-sized companies can scale content creation and delivery — while saving time and money — by investing in content management systems (CMS) and digital asset management (DAM).

Content management systems developed alongside the internet. Consider one early example — Blogger, the blog-publishing service that debuted in 1999. It offered users a system to help them create, edit, organize, and publish content on the web.[3]

Today, companies utilizing CMS can centralize the management and publishing of all content across channels, which helps streamline workflows. CMS also enables companies to access and deploy digital content simultaneously across platforms — and gauge the performance of their content in real-time.

To access the right content at the right time, though, marketers need to couple their CMS with digital asset management software, which helps companies quickly find and retrieve content, such as photos, videos, and logos — and then publish that content and track its performance.

If you’ve ever used Google Drive to store and then post a video or share a file with a friend, you’ve used digital asset management software.

Here are three ways DAM and CMS work together to help mid-sized companies provide seamless experiences at scale.

Increase productivity

At firms that don’t use CMS, making changes to a website is difficult and time consuming. Marketing department employees often can’t make these changes on their own, so they request assistance from their colleagues in the IT department. There’s no telling how long it might take IT to handle the request, since IT teams often have more pressing priorities.

With the right CMS, marketers can easily implement website changes on their own — without relying on IT. As a result, marketers can push out new content and experiences much faster.

Reducing reliance on IT departments isn’t the only way to increase productivity. Consider how much work it currently takes to locate and reuse digital assets. Over 80 percent of companies say the biggest challenge they face when utilizing digital assets is simply tracking down that content.[4][5]

Brands that employ DAM solutions locate digital assets five times more quickly than their peers.[6]

Leverage AI to work smarter

Artificial intelligence can enhance the capabilities of DAM solutions, thereby giving mid-sized firms the ability to quickly find and deliver content to large consumer segments.

“Smart tagging,” for example, uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to automatically tag videos and photos.[7] With smart tagging, marketers don’t have to spend hours trying to organize content and come up with the best descriptions for them — AI built into their DAM solution can do it for them.

Consider the story of Silicon Labs, a semiconductor equipment manufacturer with about $800 million in annual revenue.[8] Silicon Labs deployed Adobe Experience Manager to tag and track 5,000 technical documents, including images and photos, as well as to manage and deliver experiences. It used to take Silicon Labs a week to make changes to its website, since marketers often had to wait on the IT department. Now, changes take just 20 minutes.[9]

Adopting a company-wide DAM solution and CMS to manage all your content may seem dauting. But the benefit for smaller firms is immense — increasing efficiency and reducing time to market with new experiences. Silicon Labs is a prime example here, with its marketing team consisting of only three people.

Save money

Many mid-sized companies create and store content in silos — for instance, a campaign offer might differ slightly depending on whether consumers will view it on desktop, mobile, or Facebook. With the right CMS and DAM solutions, companies could centralize content creation and make updates across all channels simultaneously, rather than manually updating for each channel. This can boost a company’s bottom line, as can what’s referred to as “asset reuse” – when assets are reused across multiple engagements.

Research shows that companies that don’t use DAM solutions spend over $44,000 more to manage assets.[10] Conversely, when properly employed, DAM solutions can save companies close to $189,000 in just five years.[11]

Just look at Motorola. Before adopting a DAM solution, employees at the telecommunications company spent 20 minutes, on average, tracking down, converting, and disseminating each image they used. Employing a DAM solution to quickly locate these images saved the company $600,000.[12]

Today’s customers want efficient, personalized, digital experiences. Brands of all sizes can deliver. They just need a CMS — and they need to give a DAM.

[1] https://www.cmo.com/features/articles/2019/2/5/5-consumer-trends-that-are-shaping-digital-content-consumption.html#gs.23fd97

[2] https://www.cmo.com/features/articles/2019/2/5/5-consumer-trends-that-are-shaping-digital-content-consumption.html#gs.23fd97

[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blogger_(service)

[4] http://newvantage.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Big-Data-Executive-Survey-2019-Findings-Updated-010219-1.pdf

[5] https://www.widen.com/business-case-digital-asset-management

[6] https://blog.brandfolder.com/blog/mind-blowing-digital-asset-management-stats/

[7] https://www.adobe.com/marketing/experience-manager-assets/smart-tagging.html

[8] https://www.owler.com/company/silabs

[9] https://www.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/customer-success/pdfs/silicon-labs-case-study.pdf

[10] https://blog.brandfolder.com/blog/mind-blowing-digital-asset-management-stats/

[11] https://blog.brandfolder.com/blog/mind-blowing-digital-asset-management-stats/

[12] https://www.widen.com/business-case-digital-asset-management