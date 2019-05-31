iOttie iON Wireless Mini Portable Charging Pad: Fast and Convenient

To make the smartphone charging experience more convenient and powerful, charging pads have emerged in the last few years. One of the latest to hit the market is the iOttie iON wireless mini fast charging pad.

Here are my thoughts after using one of these charging pads for a few weeks.

How it Works

Thanks to this portable charging pad, you can charge your smartphones without needing any extra cables. All you do is put your phone on the charging surface, and it will begin charging automatically.

It works for both iPhone and Samsung smartphones as well as a Qi-enabled device. For Android, it is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Galaxy S8, S8+, S7, S7 Edge, S6 S6 Edge, Note 9, 8, Note 5, LG G6, G6+ and all other Qi-enabled devices For Apple, the charging pad works with the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus.

Charging Pad Features

While there is also a regular size charging pad from iOttie, this one is an inch shorter but doesn’t short you on any of the incredible features. This mini version features Qi wireless technology, which gives it incredible charging speed. There is an anti-slip silicone pad on the bottom of the pad that holds it in place while the anti-slip ring on the top of the charging pad keeps your smartphone from sliding off.

The charging pad also has a reversible USB-C input that makes setup simple. It also has an LED charging indicator on the front of the wireless phone charger to verify that it is charging your device. This light is small, so it’s not something you will notice at night in case you have it charging in the same room.

What I Like Best

While it doesn’t have to look great as a utility, this fabric-wrapped charging pad has style. Plus, the linen fabric feels nice, making it almost luxurious. It comes in red, gray, or beige and offers an aesthetically pleasing design. It’s wide enough to hold an iPhone X.

The versatile charging pad even works well if your phone is in a case. It works with smartphone cases that are up to seven millimeters in thickness. The rectangular shape makes more sense those of other charging pads. I could line up my rectangular phone on the rectangular charging pad rather than hunting around in hopes I had found the right spot for charging to commence.

Because of its small size and lightweight style thanks to the plastic body that holds the charging technology, the charging pad is comfortable to take with you anywhere, making it great when you need to work from the road. Also, it’s compact size means I can fit it anywhere, including my work desk so I can still use my phone at the same time if needed.

While charging on the mini version is a bit slower than the bigger version, it still got the job done even when my iPhone was down to two percent on battery life.

Where to Buy

You can purchase the charging pad directly from iOttie’s website. They offer free shipping and free 30-day returns. You can also find this charging pad on sites like Amazon.

What Comes with It

Along with the charging pad in your preferred color choice, you will also receive a four-foot USB-C to USB-A cable and a power adapter. It also comes with a hassle-free two-year warranty.

Conclusion

The iOttie iON wireless mini charger offers a compact and convenient way to speed smartphone charging on the go. I’m fast becoming a convert to charging pads over being tied to a charging cord.