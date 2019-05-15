One of the best ways any business can succeed in the world today is by implementing the right tactics needed to rank higher on search engines. Google receives over 63,000 searches per second every given day and with millions of webpages published each day. Search engines choose the highest ranking webpages to appear on the first page — to provide the searcher with relevant information. How brands can increase their conversion rate optimization (CRO) with Amazon keywords will become more and more relevant.

These pages on Amazon are ranked based on the words used by the searcher. This keyword strategy explains why keywords must also be implemented in your Amazon product page. You want to ensure that your product and page is ranked high enough that your prospective buyers can locate you — quickly.

Amazon SEO Keyword Research

If a product on Amazon contains all the search terms a user or prospective buyer use, it will be easily found and will have a higher selling chance to products without the important search terms or keywords. Proper keyword research can help your SEO rank higher, which increases your Customer Rate Optimization (CRO).

To get the best of this, simply brainstorm a list of possible keywords that relate to your product or think of terms that your customer can search for in search engines in order to find you. Then, you can use a Keyword Research Tool for Amazon like Amazon autocomplete, which works exactly like Google autocomplete, as it helps generate relevant keywords that searchers often use and can be implemented into your product page.

There are also other Keyword research Tools like Google Wonder Wheel, SEMrush, Moz Keyword Explorer, Google Trends and WordStream. These tools will help provide a list of related keywords that you can use in your Amazon page

How Brands Can Increase Their CRO with Amazon Keywords?

Here are a few proven ways that can help brands improve their Customer Rate Optimization.

Use Keyword Planner

The keyword planner is used to research and analyze a list of keywords and is proven to be extremely relevant for SEO. It helps the user develop new concepts and terms used by prospective buyers on search engines that the user probably didn’t think of. With this planner, you can further categorize similar keywords in a group listing. You could also use the search volume statistics to decide the best high-ranking keywords to use on your page.

Make a List of Keywords

As mentioned earlier, proper keyword research could help your SEO rank higher. Make a simple list of keywords used by prospective buyers and then, develop them using the Keyword Research Strategy explained earlier. Use a spreadsheet to organize your keyword research in groups and categories, aligning them according to how they rank, from the highest to the lowest.

For each keyword, track the local search volume, global search volume and the percentage of difficulty in each keyword. A keyword would be easier to rank in search engines if it has a lower percentage. This will help you create a keyword research spreadsheet that would be helpful in the long run.

In addition, if you have a category page on Amazon, with subcategory pages for products in the same line, you could create a list of keywords for each of these subcategories. These keywords will have terms related to each subcategory and the parent category. This might cost you a lot of time and effort but once you have everything together on a spreadsheet, it will help improve your marketing and help you gain traction faster.

Use the Keywords Where they Really Matter To make it clear to search engines what your content is about, your keywords must be placed strategically. Some of the places where the keywords matter includes:

Title tags:

This is the most important of all; ensure your long-tail keyword appears on your title tag.

This is what search engines display with respect to your content to make it attractive for readers to click.

Avoid unnecessary words in your URL slugs and edit them to include relevant short-tail keywords.

Keywords should be integrated within the page content.

Use keyword-rich anchor texts with your internal links, as it helps search engines understand what the link embedded in the anchor text is about.

Use Amazon Backend Keywords Field

This can be used to include all relevant keywords that you couldn’t fit into the title and content of the page. It could also be the best place for keyword variations that shouldn’t be seen but are also relevant. An example of this is possible misspellings of your brand or products and related terms that searchers are likely to use. This will help them find you regardless of the misspelling.

Conclusion

Amazon is known to be the top online marketplace, as over 50% of shoppers preferably shop on Amazon. To get the best from this and increase your CRO, ensure you implement the right Amazon Keyword Research Strategy to help attract a higher page rank and more visitors, which will help improve sales over time.