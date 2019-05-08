Why Businesses Need to Switch from Manually Signing of Docs to Digital Signing

If your business manually signing documents, then you might have faced immense pressure with the bulk signing, risk of documents being tampered, etc.? This is the time when your organization should be looking for digital signing software solution as a business practice.

The particular fact says that the employees are wasting about 20-30% of their time weekly in managing the document and signing it. It also highlights the cost incurred in papers.

As punctuality plays a significant role, its reputation funnels down to the part where signing a document and handing over on time has been very crucial, it’s funny because we still find a business using the physical signing of the document in this era of digital transformation.

So what’s the fix to this problem as the signing of Document is necessary?

In today’s fast-paced world, going paperless with digital signatures is the way forward. Government legislation has ensured that digital signatures have the same legal validity as a handwritten signature.

Here is where the digital Signing Software comes into existence. This helps in signing substantial business documentation with high-speed multi-signatory digital signing.

What is Digital Signing Software?



Digital Signing Software is a window application or software which allows signing PDF file using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC). Once configured the Signature Profile the digital signing software signs PDF file automatically according to your preferred location without any human intervention.

Learn more about document signing software and why organizations should use this as their work process. Every organization has that vision to move in the direction of paperless office; however, with the lack of proper awareness it gets a bit hazy. Let us dwell dipper into the next aspect that will help you realize the benefits of digital signing.

Advantages of Digital Signing Software



1) Legality

Most important of the thing in a contract is, it should be legally valid across all parts of the world. And must be mutually agreed by the parties.

According to the sources, there are more than 25 countries who have made this legal across country borders to make business easy. Digitally signed documents are legally valid in court-of-law. These new laws, if true, makes digital signing adaptation easy across business operations.

2) Security

As you know, the manually signature on the documents can tamper for forgery. These documents can be misplaced or damaged during any unforeseen events.

The benefit of signing documents digitally is, it can not tamper. The documents can be saved in digital ways to protect from different disasters. Digital signing uses a PKI technology that keeps your signature secure from been tampered.

3) Bulk signing

The bulk Signing of the document is one of the features of the digital signing software which allows the user to sign bulk documents automatically. Where the user has to sign the bulk document, then they have to sign documents overnight back and forth.

Once placed your document in a folder the software will sign your documents from that folder automatically and place in other folders.

4) Time Management

The physical signing of the document is very much time-consuming. In the corporate world, all the documentation are done on the mail, which leads you to print, sign and then fax as per business processes. This is a very time-consuming process.

As you do not have to print and scan documents for signing, you automatically save an enormous amount of time.

5) Cost Management

Digital Signing Software is much cheaper. Not having to pay postage, courier, storage, management, and other document handling fees is a plus.

Through the software, the quantity of documents that can be signed is much cost effective. This also eases your burden to sign multiple documents; hence your management can now focus on other vital issues.

Having understood the advantages of digital signing software, business needs to try this software for their specific use cases. During this phase, they need to evaluate within inter-department and functionalities of any application. Intelligent software that allows the creation of multiple signing profiles and enterprise capabilities to integrate within an SAP environment is the ideal choice for businesses.

It would be amazing to know your experience of moving towards the paperless office.

