Top 9 Myth Busters to Trigger Your Social Media Engagement

As business marketers, we are all bored of those clichéd tips. Almost all of them have ceased to work for increasing the social media engagement for our brand. However, we do want something that can trigger our social media engagement. So, here are some myth busters to trigger your social media engagement. You have to realize that these are affecting your social media marketing campaign.

Some tips that go against the standard recipe which is no longer working for your business.

Original Content

Regardless of how many tactics you use to attract more audience through social media, the one that works the most is good quality content. Eye-catching content engages the audience and encourages social media sharing. But, does quality content also imply original, all the time? If each post or tweet is innovative and can entertain the audience, you can expect good engagement. But, is it possible for you to make and share fresh and innovative content every day? If you think it is, think again!

The solution is to curate content. Your audience needs interesting content.

Your customers would still like it even if the content is not your own. So, the secret lies in retweeting or sharing posts which are seen to be making a lot of impact on the social media audience. Sharing user-generated content also does most of the trick. The user will be happy and others will find the content authentic. And isn’t it the best way to gather innovative content?

Valuable tips and informative articles from other authors can be shared provided the topics match the taste of your audience.

Partnering with influencers is also a great source of innovative content. A good way to make your social media posts authentic is to substantiate your claims through third-party statistical data.

Using Humor

Everyone suggests that you use humor. But, are you sure that your audience likes it?

A plain social media observation over a period of one to two hours would tell you whether your target audience likes more of humor or informative content that they can use.

So, never over-do the ready to chew standard tips. Every brand is different. If the audience was all the same, people would have only posted humor, all the time. It is just fine if you want to include some humor as well. Not all the time though.

Interactive Content

Sharing content that encourages the audience to interact is the best way to get more engagement on social media. Yes, and I am not countering it. But, never let excess ruin the attempt. These extra pieces can complement but not replace the variety of content that must be shared for increasing engagement.

Different types of people have different preferences when it comes to content.

Most platforms allow you to solicit feedback or conduct an opinion poll. But, surveys, polls, and questions should be balanced with informative quality content posts. This can also be used to attract the audience’s attention or make them go and read the previous posts, particularly when the questions asked are pertaining to the past content.

How your audience responds to the polls can give a clear indication of the type of content they were interested in reading. You can use this information to create your content. Nevertheless, interaction must not be over after soliciting their inputs. But, it does end with that when you don’t interact with your audience. Replying to their comments and answering their queries actively make them feel valued and brings in more engagement.

High-Quality Visuals

Images and emoticons reinforce the content with emotions and make the social media content enticing. So does it mean you can put any images or flood your social media content with videos? And you have heard about original images too. But, does putting an original image mean you should hire a graphics designer? And, would that really bring in more engagement? The answer is, no.

The audience likes images of real people and not just original.

So, pictures of actual customers using your product can do wonders. You can also share photos of your team or events. Such images appear authentic and engage more audience. Using the best images is not as effective as using the images in the best possible way. Infographics are also becoming increasingly popular. But, to get the most out of these, the images and content should be aptly balanced.

A jargon of words and few irrelevant images might even appear attractive at the first glance but would not get the desired engagement.

Not everything can be conveyed equally well through infographics. So, watch out. Similarly, yes, using more video can increase engagement. But, this does not apply to all types of videos. Live videos on Facebook are doing really good.

Inviting the users to post their videos can actually do even better for you with engagement. User-generated content is very popular on social media and can increase the engagement manifold. Linking to videos on your website is good only when more than attracting engagement on social media pages, your intention is to increase traffic on your website. Embedding should be preferred as it keeps the user engaged on your post and does not divert him to another page.

Number of Followers

Most of us strive to get more and more followers on our social media pages. But, does it imply we have achieved good engagement as well? The answer is, no. The quality of follows is more important compared to the number. Some of the followers are idle or dormant and do not engage much on social media. Some others are also fake profiles. These categories would not bring in more engagement. Who wants to convert fake accounts into customers anyway?

So, research on your audience to identify the genuine followers and the types who are more active on social media. Also, evaluate their likes and preferences. Concentrating on this set of followers can actually get better engagement for your brand.

Selecting the Right Platform

I know that the trending advice is to select the right social media platform out of the so many available. Every business has its marketing goals. Social media forms a part of it. Social media is vast. So, it is also important to differentiate between the platforms when you design your goals.

Depending on the type of product or service, some platforms are more suitable than the others for social media marketing for your brand.

Again, I am including this one in the myths for a reason. As marketers, we must actually have a presence on various platforms. If today your product or service is not catching up on one, it might do so with time. Same is true with the followers as well.

A recent research suggests that Facebook still has the highest number of daily active users. But, does it mean that we should only focus on engaging more audience through Facebook? While Facebook was one of the most famous platforms around a decade ago, now Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest are competing in a big way.

Now, the issue is, if you start believing that one of the platforms is not suitable for your brand, the followers might switch over to this one and you would lose engagement if you don’t have a presence here. Post different content on each of the platforms. You may not use all the platforms, but try to include as many as possible. The frequency can be reduced or increased after gauging the activity on each of these.

Attractive Advertisements

You are trying to make your posts more and more attractive. Kudos to you.

But remember, though some people like reading fictional stuff, this is not what they want when they are following you. You are not a movie maker or a story writer; you are a business selling some genuine products or services. Your customers expect you to be truthful towards them. This is serious.

To portray authenticity, customer testimonials are the best way. The prospective customers would like to know what your existing customers say about your product or service. While you are a marketer, the customer is not. And he has no reason to praise your product unless he is really satisfied with it.

The Timing

I am sure this is the 15th time you are reading this, or, maybe 20th? But, no, I am not going to repeat the usual content calendars and ‘post in the afternoon’ advice. The timing of your posts is crucial. But, there is no one best time for all the businesses and social media platforms.

The perfect way to test this is by asking yourself whether you would be shopping for clothes online when you are at work. But, if you are looking for cloud servers for your business, you would be doing so during the work hours.

The best way to find the right time is by analyzing your own social media posts and observing the time range when your audience is most active.

Even if it means observing your competitor’s social media pages, do that! Ultimately, when you have the same type of audience, it can give you a fair idea of the best times to post or share on social media. Making a content calendar does not mean that you have to add new content every day. Frequency is important. But, that doesn’t mean you have to post something irrespective of whether you have something interesting to share or not.

Instead, if you make a schedule, make sure that you are sharing different types of content each day.

Review this for a week to decide what type of content attracted or engaged the most audience. This should guide you for making preparations for the next week’s calendar.

Call to Action

Well, there is so much hype about CTAs. As marketers, we want more customers and so we keep designing effective CTAs.

Do CTAs really invite engagement? There is no definite answer to this.

If you are a cosmetics brand, sharing a video about how to apply party makeup, you are sure to get many views. Asking them to subscribe to your YouTube channel for more such tips can be an effective CTA and you will get more engagement if they like your video. Interestingly, the type of content you share will determine whether your CTAs will increase engagement or not. Don’t use CTAs randomly.

Conclusion

As a marketer, you never miss any information on increasing social media engagement for your brand. You are ready to spend heavily on social media marketing agencies.

There is no harm in doing that, particularly when you can’t be doing everything yourself. Regardless who is managing the social media engagement for your brand, the point is whether they are doing it right. To identify that information, you must focus on these tips, which can help you spot the myths and fetch you a better social media engagement for your brand.

The rest is up to you.