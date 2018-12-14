25 Last Minute Gifts For the Office Geek In All Of Us

As entrepreneurs, business owners, and freelancers, we all have office spaces that we like to call our own. And, with so many gadgets and tech toys now hitting the market for work and play, it’s easy to geek out. Now, during the holidays, there’s more to add to your wish list or get your fellow office geek. Check out these 50 gift ideas to make this a very geeky season.

1. LogiTech MeetUp Video Collaboration Tool

LogiTech’s MeetUp is an all-in-one conference camera made for smaller spaces. It features a 120° field of view, which is the ideal size for huddle rooms or small conference areas that seat up to eight people. There are no long cables or mind-boggling set-ups for this plug and play video collaboration tool.

2. Ikonick Canvas Art

They say art is in the eye of the beholder, so Ikonick gives you hundreds of on-demand inspirational canvas wall art to behold. Starting at just $90 for a 12″ x 18″ for a frameless canvas print, there are all types of inspirational themes, including money, travel, culture, sports and more. They accept Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Amazon Pay, and Paypal on their online shopping site with shipment available for all over the world.

3. GoPower Electric Bikes

GoExpress combines city cruising and all-terrain riding in one foldable e-bike. It’s perfect for the urban commuter who also likes to take their bike out to the hills or sand on the weekend. The company also makes the Go Express City e-bike, which can go up to 36 miles with just one full battery using pedal assist and 18 miles with electric assist. It only costs four cents to fully charge, making it a great solution for the office commute.

4. Meural Digital Art Display

Meural offers more ways to bring your office walls to life with this digital art display. Simply upload your own images through the Meural app or website. From there, the images become digitized and made into artistic displays that digitally change with just a gesture, the help of Alexa, or through the Meura app or website. You can also choose from thousands of other artworks available from Meural if you would like to display something different than your own images.

5. iOttie Wireless Charging Pad

iOttie makes some of the fastest wireless charging pads for smartphones available. The iON Wireless Plus is the larger version and is available in ruby, ash, or ivory while the iON Wireless is a very compact, yet powerful, version of the larger charger but fits nicely in a small home or office space.

6. Allocacoc PowerCube

Allocacoc’s PowerCube takes the traditional power strip and modernizes it for today’s tech-centric office. It has more functionality than the old power strips. There are USB ports with a stackable system that makes it more functional and smaller. Various models of the PowerCube add other features like the Extended with Wi-Fi capability.

7. Proper Desk Stand and Case For iPhone

The Proper iPhone Desk Stand is made for accessibility and convenience, working for both iPhone and Apple Watch products. It’s made from solid aluminum and offers a unique design to manage all cables so that they don’t take over your desk. Features include magnetic mounting and a removable magnetic puck, which can be used to locate cables and keys. Proper also offers durable soft shell cases for iPhones, including Series 6 through X in three colors.

8. Paww SilkSound Wireless Headphones

Paww offers these futuristic wireless headphones that let you enjoy all your music while you work without distracting anyone else. They are lightweight and compact, offering Bluetooth 4.1 wireless connectivity, two custom designed Neodymium drivers for incredible sound, hands-free calling, and more than eight hours of playtime. You can pair your Paww SilkSound Headphones with multiple devices at once, including your iPad, laptop, smartphone, and even virtual assistants like Siri or Google Assistant.

9. Reolink Argus Pro Solar-Powered Security Camera

Reolink provides an environmentally-sensitive way to secure the perimeter of your home office with it 100% wire-free rechargeable battery and solar-powered WiFi security camera for outdoors and indoors. It delivers 1080p HD images and two-way audio as well as night vision and a motion detector. The security camera is also weather-proof, ensuring that your office stays protected all year long.

10. Hudley Wireless Smart Heads-Up Vehicle Display

Hudley ensures you are safe when you take your office on the road by keeping your eyes on the road with this smart heads-up display for your vehicle. You can access navigation and vehicle diagnostics without taking your eyes off the road so that all information is directly in your line of sight. Talk and text are also possible without ever reaching for your smartphone.

11. Anker PowerHouse USB Device Charger

Anker offers clean and powerful charging for all types of devices. This includes everything from a mini fridge to flashlights, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, smartphones, and mobile devices. As the world’s smallest, most-portable 400Wh (Watt Hour) power supply, it’s designed to go anywhere you do so you can take your office wherever you go.

12. FlexiSpot Bike Desk

The FlexiSpot Bike Desk is the right way to multitask. You’ll be able to get some much-needed exercise time, build stamina, and get your work done. After just a few spins on the bike desk, it will feel natural to pedal while typing emails, writing, and doing conference calls.

13. Sisyphus Table

The Sisyphus Table adds a cool piece of furniture to your office. It’s a meditative kinetic sculpture that can also be used as a side table or coffee table. If you love art and technology, then this handbuilt, customized table is for you. It has a metal ball that rolls through the sand inside the table, creating, destroying, and recreating all types of patterns. The Sisbot robot can be programmed to do different patterns so that it’s always changing.

14. DEEBOT OZMO 930 Floor Cleaning Robot

Keep your office looking spotless with the DEEBOT OZMO 930 floor cleaning robot. It includes the latest in floor mopping technology with a complete system that features an electronically-controlled water pump. The robot vacuum and mopping system include sensors that monitor water flow as well as a control system that delivers consistent cleaning result. It is the first robotic vacuum with adaptive floor sensing so it can change cleaning modes based on its current function. The app provides mapping technology, scheduling, and support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

15. Bttn IoT Office Device

The bttn IoT device has to be one of the coolest new ways to show the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity will change how we work. This in-demand device takes on office tasks, such as reordering office supplies, marking timesheets, and booking meeting rooms. It can also be used as stand-alone connectivity versus connecting an entire office.

16. Epson BrightLink Pro Interactive Display For Meetings

Epson BrightLink Pro platforms help create interactive displays for meeting rooms, including linking and sharing information from multiple sources. Connect the Brightlink Pro to your computer and you instantly have a digital whiteboard, a video conferencing display, or tablet when connected to your computer. It is ideal for in-house collaborations as well as provides a way for remote teams to feel involved.



17. Airtame 2 Wireless Screen Sharing

Airtame 2 offers a way to screen share and conduct meetings from any device. You can share from computers, mobile devices, TVs, and projectors without having to deal with wires and cables. It supports full motion video and audio. The accompanying Airtame Cloud allows you to manage all devices whether you are in the office sitting at a conference table or desk or you are in a remote location.

18. iStorage Hardware Encrypted HDDs and SSDs

iStorage offers a wide range of hardware encrypted hard drives and solid state drives to provide extra protection for your data while you are traveling or you have it stored in a home office. The security hardware is pin authenticated to ensure all your information stays safe. There are a number of sizes, including desktop, flash, and portable, to choose from as well as numerous color options.

19. Mr. Coffee Smart Optimal Brew 10-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker with WiFi

Every office needs a smarter coffee maker, especially if it comes with WiFi. You can use the WeMo app on any mobile to start coffee brewing, set up reminders, and adjust the timing for brewing. The coffee maker also offers state-of-the-art brew technology that speeds brewing while the stainless steel thermal carafe makes sure the coffee stays hot. This way, you spend less time making coffee but have it ready when you need that pick me up after a long day of meetings.

20. DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike and Pedal Exerciser

If you don’t like the idea of the all-in-one desk machine listed above, this is an ideal alternative, especially because it’s designed to fit with any desk. The DeskCycle fits with desks as low as 27 inches. It has eight calibrated resistance settings to challenge you. The magnetic resistance provides smooth, quiet pedal motion to minimize distraction in the office. There is a five-function so you can track speed, time, distance, calories, and other metrics while you work.

21. Wi-Fi Scanner Wand Portable Document and Photo Scanner

Although not quite Harry Potter worthy, this WiFi scanner wand does work magic on scanning documents and photos. When running your office on the go, there is no room for a bulky scanner. That’s why Brookstone offers this portable scanner, which can send the scanned documents to your computer or tablet. Also, you can store the scanned images on a microSD card (not included). The images can be saved in jpeg or PDF formats, scanning up to 900 dpi.

22. AirBar Touchscreen For Notebooks

AirBar offers a plug-and-touch simplicity that makes it easy to add touchscreen capability to your laptop or notebook. All you do is attach the AirBar to the bottom of your screen with the magnets that are provided and plug in the USB cord. AirBar works with most laptops that use Windows10 and have a 15.6″ screen. You can touch using any object, including a finger, stylus, or paintbrush.

23. LandingZone DOCK Express Secure Docking Station for the MacBook

If you have a MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, then you might want to check out this powerful docking station that lets you multitask by connecting multiple devices to your MacBook Pro. It is available for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models. There is also a built-in Kensington Security Slot.

24.Pitney Bowes Send-Pro C Series Postage Meter

Every office still needs a convenient way to take care of postage on packages and other mail versus standing in line at the post office or mail center. Pitney Bowes has a postage meter that makes this a simple task. The Send-Pro C-Series allows you to compare postal and carrier options, track shipments across the three major carriers directly from your C-Series system or computer, and ensure accurate deliveries with verification features. The postage meter also offers discounted rates for U.S. mail and other mail services like UPS.

25. Epson WorkForce EcoTank Printer

Epson helps free your office from printer cartridges so you never have to worry about ink or invest half of your annual budget in storing up enough cartridges to print everything you need. Offering laser-quality text output, the printer has easy-to-fill supersized ink tanks and comes with up to 2 years of ink in the box. This ink is the equivalent of 11,000 black/8,500 color pages as well as about 50 ink cartridge sets. Features include automatic two-sided printing, 150-sheet capacity, and wireless printing from tablets and smartphones.

It’s time to go shopping!