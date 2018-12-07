5 Startups in India You Should Be Watching

India is one of the nations that are growing at a very fast pace. In past it has come up with some startups which now are big business all over the globe like Zivame, Chumbak, first cry, policy bazaar, Hike, Big Basket, Lime Road, Zomato, InMobi, Paytm, Ola, Flipkart and many more.

With the growing love for IT, technology has also boomed to a level where teenagers, youngsters, and older people are coming up with some unique and different ideas that lean towards computers, software, and technology. In recent years, many new startups have entered the market. Some of them are yet establishing and other are well settled and are ready to take over.

Li-fi

Yes, it is Li-fi and not Wi-Fi. However, both do the same work. Li-fi provides internet services just like a regular Wi-Fi system does, the only difference in both of these is that Wi-Fi transmits data through radio waves but Li-fi does it through visible light.

You heard this right, it transmits your data through visible light. Also known as Light fidelity, hosted with the name of Velmeni, it will be one of the biggest products in time. 10,000 more unlicensed spectrums than the traditional system, ten times faster than Wi-Fi and most important, it is environment-friendly, this technology will be favored everywhere in the coming future. They are currently working with Airbus to bring a non-radiation internet based environment in airplanes.

Get my parking

Just like the name sounds sweeter than sugar, this startup solves one of the biggest problems in everyday life of a normal person.

Finding a parking spot.

We usually go to a large parking lot and our car or bike or any vehicle we ride, strolls around for a perfect parking space and sometimes this task can take more than the expected time. This is where this startup comes like a savior. It is basically an app where you can manage parking spot before reaching in the lot. This startup has reached to over 15 countries internationally for their services.

Bootstrap templates and themes

UiCardio is an e-commerce website that is coming forth with an idea of pure software products. The software is taking over everything, building websites have become a big business which takes in a large amount of capital.

This website has come up with an idea of giving pure products, these maybe Hugo themes, HTML and CSS themes, bootstrap or SASS files. They are bringing in some unique designs and templates which are minimal and completely in fashion for today’s time.

Banyan nation

This startup has the ability to be the next face to reduce solid plastic waste in the world.

They have come up with big companies like Tata and L’Oreal to use recycled plastic at a competitive cost for their products.

Tata motors are using the recycled plastic, which is PU, PC, and PPO to recycle old bumper into a new one. L’Oreal has adopted the mantra of ‘bottle to bottle ‘by using old bottles of shampoo, recycling them and reusing them.

Banyan is now recycling plastic and lives by the rule that if we cannot eradicate plastic, we can reuse it. Started as a startup, banyan nation has now become a big movement.

LinCodes

Everyone has used GPS somewhere or sometime in his life. There must have been instances when this navigation system has either confused you of an exact location or you might be facing a wall following it.

Also, there must have been times, where you had to send an exact location of your where being but you failed. Thank god we now have LinCodes.

It works like a GPS, but the difference between these two is that LinCodes divide the geographical area into a grid of 10×10 ft. squares, with each area having a unique numerical code as an address.

Now you don’t have to worry about sending your exact location even in a big parking lot.

