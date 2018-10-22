Why There’s a Bright Future in a Cyber Security Careers

If you’re searching for your next career a great place to look is for a job in cyber security. Why? Because the demand for cyber security experts is going up, up, up.

Keeping digital assets secure is a vital skillset.

As our world grows ever more dependent on the Internet and digital technology — keeping digital assets and personal information secure becomes a vital skillset.

Here are a a few reasons why getting into cyber security could be a great career move.

Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks on the Rise

As we read the news — we see data breaches, identity theft, and other cyber attacks are on the rise. Identify theft alone claimed over 16 million victims in 2017 alone. Over 30 percent of American consumers learning of a data breach involving their personal information.

The high monetary loss is bringing cyber security value to light.

The monetary loss from identity theft runs into the the billions. There’s already a growing industry of identity protection services working to keep consumers safe. Entrepreneurs and contractors work with everyone both individuals and major corporations.

This year, the United States government has allocated over a billion dollars to fighting the threat of cyber crime.

Heavy Demand and High Salaries

The ever-increasing demand for cyber security experts has currently left a “skill-gap” in the IT work force. Every year, hundreds of thousands of postings for cyber security jobs go unfilled.

There are not enough experts to go around.

This demand means big salaries for security professionals — making cyber security one of the most lucrative careers in IT.

This doesn’t come without a cost. Cyber security is a constantly-changing and highly demanding career. Staying ahead of the curve means more than just updating antivirus software every once in a while.

A cyber security expert must expect to constantly work on keeping their skills relevant and up-to-date.

Education is Beginning to Catching Up

Why are cyber security experts are in such high demand?

Education — teaching cyber security hasn’t yet caught up. Fewer schools offer computer science courses now than in past years. There are only about 19 percent of highest level courses offered in education.

This means a shortage of good personnel in the area of cyber security. This means overworked staff and out-of-date skills. These facts tell us the risk of cyber crime will be growing.

Many universities are stepping up to the challenge.

Colleges and universities have been exposed by the lack of good cyber security infrastructure. More and more universities are now offering courses in cyber security.

Many corporations are making it a priority to safeguard user data and guard their customers against data breaches and identity theft. This takes a knowledgeable and trusted person to take the reins in your business.

Starting a Career in Cyber Security

So where do you start if you’re interested in a career in cyber security?

Cultivate an interest in IT. To get started with cyber security, you’ll need a broad knowledge of data networking, systems administration, and scripting languages like Python. An online course or self-education regimen can get you up to speed quickly.

Realize the conditions that a company will require. Most companies will require at least a four-year degree in cyber security or an associated field.

If you’re already working in an IT job — you may have an opportunity to focus on security in your workplace. Become the “security guy” at your work. Who has the expertise that others don’t? This can be you. Study, and learn the new techniques. Get better at your job, and stay ahead of the game.

Think about an advanced degree.

Even with a degree — you’re likely to benefit from getting advanced training and certifications. Think about investing in such as the Security+ certification or CISSP.

Conclusion

There’s no one right path to a career in cyber security If you don’t have a strong background in IT or data — you might have a lot to learn.

The challenges of a cyber security career can lead to big rewards in the current job marketplace.