Technology and Content: Chipotle’s Smart Approach for Winning Over Customers

As far as disruptive business innovation goes, apps may feel outdated. Yet Chipotle just made headlines by launching an improved app and digital back end — plus, the fast-casual burrito purveyor is now offering delivery through a partnership with DoorDash. Its digital sales have grown 33 percent in one quarter and now constitute 10.3 percent of the company’s sales.

What matters at the end of the day is convenience for the consumer, and that’s why Chipotle has had success with its tech-first strategy. The more accessible a product is, the more likely it is to be consumed. But this isn’t just about burrito delivery.

The Right Technology Can Supercharge Content Distribution, Too

Of course, a tech-dependent growth approach only works if the app or other digital portal you’re using actually delivers a convenient and pleasant user experience to your customers. When companies get it right, it becomes one of the most powerful approaches to accelerating a business.

In a content-centered world, it’s all too easy to lose sight of delivery strategies. Chris Bray, founder and CEO of co-creation studio Bray Innovation Group, contends that content’s ubiquity will soon force businesses’ focus to shift to tech implementation and delivery: “The next five to 10 years, at the enterprise level, will be less about content — it’s everywhere — and more about companies seeking out the technologies that allow them to compete more effectively in this new era of media.” In other words, it’s not just about what you put out there, but how you deliver it and to whom.

Many working in the content field aren’t yet making the most of what today’s technology has to offer. Cision surveyed 425 marketing and communications professionals and found that almost 75 percent feel their communications programs lag behind the capabilities of modern tech and data.

Given this mismatch, using technology to effectively distribute your content can make a big difference in growth and brand prestige. Keep the following points in mind as you move forward in your distribution initiatives.

1. Buy today’s technology.

It’s common to get caught up in the hype of new technology and over-adopt, particularly because you want a future-proof tech strategy.

Too often, buying tomorrow’s technology promises more problems than positives. Complex cutting-edge technology requires constant management and debugging, which creates additional cognitive overhead for your staff. A tried-and-true technology that works well today is preferable to a shiny new tech toy that might add value tomorrow.

2. Re-create content for this digital era.

Classic content platforms like blogs are still useful, but in a world with roughly 80 million blog posts being published every month (and that’s just on WordPress), it’s critical to implement other options to compete for attention.

For example, turn your blogs into videos to repurpose content and engage customers through multiple channels. Tools such as Lumen5 and Content Samurai, for example, can help you turn a blog post into a YouTube video. Your readers-turned-viewers will appreciate good choices in music, transitions, visuals, and other features, all of which will make your message stand out much more than a traditional blog post.

3. Measure your true reach.

It’s vital to know whether your content distribution is actually making a difference to your business. Vanity metrics like share of voice and total mentions seem promising, but they don’t provide a real indicator of business success — like actual conversions.

Instead, track measurements that directly or indirectly relate to company revenues. These can include any data points that show how consumption of one piece of content led to a purchase decision, an act of customer loyalty (like signing up for a rewards program), or even a reduction in customer complaints.

A smart distribution strategy will get content in front of your audience’s eyes and ears more quickly and easily. This gives your content its best shot at adding value for your customers, enhancing your company’s public image, and building brand advocacy. By embracing a tech-first distribution strategy, you can align your company for increased revenue and long-term growth.