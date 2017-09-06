The IOTA Foundation will be the platform sponsor for the upcoming Hack4Climate conference, taking place from November 12 to 16 in Bonn, Germany, alongside the UN Climate Change Conference.

A blockchain hackathon for climate change is scheduled to last all four days. Developers will team up with climate experts to build unique solutions using distributed ledger technology (DLT).

See Also: For future transactions, in blockchain we trust

“Our team is very happy to welcome IOTA Foundation as platform sponsor,” said Nick Beglinger, CEO of the Zurich-based Cleantech21 foundation and initiator of Hack4Climate. “IOTA’s focus and unique strengths regarding Internet of Things (IoT) are key tools in the fight against climate change. Climate action requires absolute transparency, and transparency requires completely reliable data.”

Developers will look into ways of verifying air monitoring data and enabling IDs for refugees escaping areas of severe climate change, using blockchain as the framework for new tools.

“We have fully committed to this first Hackathon, because IOTA is all about building a better world, and tackling climate change is a huge part of it,” said Dominik Schiener, co-founder of IOTA and Hack4Climate jury member. “IOTA is already working with many leading organizations from the private and public sector across the world as we were created because of the understanding of how important IoT is for making the global economy more sustainable. Starting with Hack4Climate, we aim to bring the climate and DLT communities together.”

There will be 15 pre-workshops for developers and climate experts interested in the Hack4Climate conference. For more information, check www.hack4climate.org.