Colorado to deploy self-driving crash truck to shadow road crews

Posted on in Transport

David Curry

The Colorado Department of Transportation has said it will deploy a self-driving truck to protect road crews from speeding vehicles by the end of this fall, potentially extending the program to cover all road maintenance if the trial is a success.

The self-driving truck will act as a “crash truck”, which moves slowly behind road crews. The trucks are currently manned by a single driver, who faces the brunt of the damage if an accident happens.

See Also: Forrester: self-driving to make global economy “unrecognizable” by 2035

In Colorado, 21,898 crashes and 171 fatalities were reported on work zones between 2000 and 2014, according to CNN Money, highlighting the need for crash trucks and other buffers.

The self-driving truck will follow a lead vehicle further ahead via radio waves, taking notice of worker movements and other factors. The self-driving technology is developed by Kratos Defense, a supplier of autonomous vehicles for the U.S. army.

“People talk about automation and will this displace workers. Here’s a case where I think everyone will agree we want to get workers out of these trucks,” said Shailen Bhatt, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

One truck so far

Colorado has purchased one truck for the trial and will buy more if the trial is successful. Officials said that former drivers of crash trucks will be given other roles in the road crew.

Trucks are expected to make up a significant amount of the self-driving industry’s value, according to a report by Strategy Analytics and Intel. The business-as-a-mobility sector could be worth $3 trillion by 2050, most of the value coming from long-haul shipping, another job with a high turnover rate.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

military-robots-ai

U.S. DoD needs “immediate action” to win the AI war

The Department of Defense (DOD) Science Board has released a broad study on autonomy, recommending “immediate action” to counter enemy artificial intelligence. In the study, the science board found that commercial and academic AI is moving at a faster speed than military operations. It warned that if this continued, the U.S. military may face the… Read more »

nio-eve-sxsw-self-driving-car-concept-1

Apple, Google call on California to change self-driving tests

Apple, Tesla, Google and Uber have all asked for specific changes to California’s self-driving test policy. The letters come a few weeks before the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reviews new regulation proposals. The latest company to receive a self-driving permit, Apple, has called on the DMV to redefine “disengagement” and ensure that reports… Read more »

apple-autonomous-car

Apple receives permit to test self-driving cars in California

Apple’s secretive self-driving project has received a permit to test driverless vehicles in California, which could be our first preview of the iPhone maker’s autonomous technology. The self-driving tech has been in development, under the codename Project Titan, for a few years. During that time, the project has supposedly moved from a hardware, software, and… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

nuTonomy wants to be self-driving in Singapore by summer 2018

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite