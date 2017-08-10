GM’s Cruise employees test autonomous ride-sharing app

Posted on in Transport

David Curry

Cruise Automation, the self-driving startup acquired by General Motors last year, is already operating an autonomous ride-sharing service in San Francisco for employees.

The service, called Cruise Anywhere, works like the Uber or Lyft app. Users request a ride and the nearest available car starts to drive to the location.

See Also: General Motors begins driverless tests on Michigan public roads

Due to California driving laws, an engineer is still required to be in the driving seat, but most of the journeys have been completed autonomously. In an interview with TechCrunch, co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt said he is excited at the “rate at which [the platform] evolving.”

Around 10 percent of employees are actively using the app, with some adopting it as their primary transport mode. One employee, according to Cruise, took 60 rides in the past three weeks.

The app is not an experiment for Cruise, but the groundwork for a fully fledged ride-sharing service. “We see a future where we’re open to partnering with one network or partner, many partners or even no partners if that’s the best way to release this technology and achieve the societal benefits of driverless cars sooner,” said Vogt to TechCrunch.

Cruise uses the GM Bolt EV as its self-driving car of choice and expects to add another 100 vehicles to the fleet in the next few months. That should open up the app to more employees, though it may be over a year before the company is ready to open it up to everyday users.

At the same time, GM has already shown it can mass manufacture self-driving vehicles and is rumored to be preparing thousands of vehicles for deployment across the country next year.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

crytek-1

Building developer communities, part two: Crytek

Yesterday Unity Development Interview with Unity Development’s Carl Callewaert about what they have learned about the best ways to build developer communities. Today we are talking with David Bowman, the Director of Production at Crytek on the same subject, and how social media is a vital element to empowering your community. Crytek has a very… Read more »

lear-wireless-connectivty

Interconnected cars only a few years away, says Lear

Modular wireless connectivity may be coming to cars in the “a few years,” allowing cars to talk to other cars, connected roads, and parking lots. Car component supplier Lear is looking to become the major player in this market, after acquiring Arada Systems and Autonet Mobile, two firms that developed wireless connectivity inside cars. See… Read more »

What everyone’s missing in Apple’s earnings drop

Apple’s iPhone sales declined for the first time since 2003. That’s the bad news, and judging from the pundits, the sky has started to fall on Apple’s halcyon days. One analyst goes so far as to say that “the only thing that is plainly clear concerning Apple is that it has saturated the market with its… Read more »

ReadWrite News

AR/VR

Apple R&D spends almost $3 billion on self-driving and AR

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite