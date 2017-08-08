Singtel to launch IoT network across Singapore by this fall

Singtel, the largest mobile network operator in Singapore, has unveiled plans to launch a nationwide Internet of Things (IoT) network for enterprise customers.

The network will support CAT-M1 and narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) technologies, two of the most popular low-power, wide-area network standards in the emerging IoT industry.

As the dominant network operator in Singapore and majority owned by the government’s investment arm, Singtel’s entry removes a lot of barriers the IoT industry has faced.

“The launch of our network provides an ideal platform for the proliferation of IoT devices and applications,” said Bill Chang, CEO of group enterprise at Singtel.

“With more businesses embracing the digital future, it paves the way for IoT adoption as Singapore advances towards becoming a Smart Nation. We welcome businesses to be part of the growing IoT ecosystem by leveraging on our robust infrastructure and network.”

Singtel has been working on IoT for a year

Singtel has been working with companies on IoT solutions for over a year, to test the network before a full scale launch. It will continue to work with businesses, both inside Singapore and international, through its IoT Innovation Lab, run in partnership with Ericsson.

Singapore is a major innovation hub and, with its small size, is a perfect test zone for IoT deployment. Sigfox, a French low-power network operator, launched its IoT network in Singapore over a year ago, alongside French energy firm ENGIE.

The proliferation of IoT is only part of the government’s technology plans, as shown in its Smart Nation 2025 strategy. The country is also working on drone programs to deliver medicine and self-driving shuttle services.

