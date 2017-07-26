10 baffling pieces of IoT tech you’re likely to see at your office

Posted on in Connected Devices

The IoT is infiltrating every aspect of day-to-day life — and the office is no exception. From meeting owls to smart forks to virtual bartenders, our workplaces are getting smarter — and a bit quirkier — thanks to IoT-based tech. Here are the 10 of the weirdest and most wonderful IoT devices that you need for your workplace.

#1: Smart vending machines

Screen Shot 2017-07-21 at 11.14.05 AM

Indianapolis-based smart vending machine supply company IVM wants to eliminate administrative hassles. IVM has equipped several tech companies, including Facebook, Intel, Dropbox, Logitech, and HP, with vending machines that dispense common tech peripherals, like keyboards, computer mice and cables, as well as other job-specific equipment, like repair tools and safety equipment, to reduce the delay and headaches associated with ordering them. It also helps companies keep track of what supplies go where to keep costs predictable.

#2: Niq, your office bartender

Screen Shot 2017-07-21 at 11.15.45 AM

Niq is an intelligent bartender who lives inside a motorized bartending station in the Y Media Labs offices. Niq’s brain resides inside an iPad app, and his body is an IoT-enabled set of motors and pumps powered by an Arduino board. Niq will recognize you when you step in front of his eyes, the front-facing iPad camera, just like a normal bartender. After recognition, Niq will speak to you in a British accent using a voice interface, and then can chat or recommend a drink, or follow your drink preferences.

Unfortunately, Niq was specifically made by Y Media Labs during a hackathon — so he’s only available in their offices.

#3: Next-gen office blinds

Screen Shot 2017-07-21 at 11.16.34 AM

View Glass manufactures dynamic windows that tint electronically in response to the weather and position of the Sun; they are essentially transition lenses for buildings, and the windows’ tint levels can be changed through a connected smartphone app. The glass also connects with the building management system to adjust the heating and cooling as the conditions change.

#4: Smart eating

Screen Shot 2017-07-21 at 11.14.19 AM

The Bluetooth-enabled HAPIfork is a smart fork, and pairs wirelessly with your smartphone or tablet to track, analyze and help suggest ways to improve your regular eating habits. It’s actually pretty useful; the implement will tell you if you’re eating too quickly and will encourage you to slow down before hitting work again, which is a definite win for most office workers.  

#5: Fixing your posture

Screen Shot 2017-07-21 at 11.16.12 AM

Are you hunched over your keyboard right now? Upright can fix that!

Upright is a smart “posture trainer,” a wearable device you stick to your back that reminds you to sit up straight throughout the day. It also incorporates short training sessions and provides feedback on how your posture is improving.

#6: Automated writing

Screen Shot 2017-07-21 at 11.14.29 AM

Livescribe is a pen/dictaphone hybrid for the IoT age that allows you to accurately digitize your notes on the go. Livescribe connects to your tablet or smartphone using Bluetooth, syncing everything you write on real paper into the app on your paired device.

#7: The Meeting Owl

Screen Shot 2017-07-21 at 11.15.06 AM

The Meeting Owl is an intelligent 360° video conferencing device that — you guessed it— looks like an owl.

But don’t be fooled by its cute exterior — this device can pack a punch. The Owl learns where people are sitting in the room and automatically focuses the camera on the person who is speaking. It’s wifi-enabled, both so that Owl Labs can improve the intelligent software over time and so that the user can access the Meeting Owl app to manually control the focus of the camera.

#8: People monitoring

Screen Shot 2017-07-21 at 11.20.41 AM

XANDEM is a smart sensor that monitors your office — without cameras. It’s a bit like Harry Potter’s magical Marauder’s map, showing your staff’s movements as they walk around your office.

#9: Stopping back injuries

Screen Shot 2017-07-21 at 11.16.03 AM

“Remember to bend at the knee!” Finally, those health and safety demos telling us how to lift a box are getting an upgrade.

Motus Global is on the verge of launching wearable smart tech that’ll change workplace injuries forever. The motusONE system analyzes a person’s physical condition and wellness using four sensors inserted strategically in a shirt. For example, if an employee is doing some heavy lifting, you can look at data from different muscles and joints in the body to assess if the person is putting themselves at risk of an injury while doing the activity.

#10: Wynd air quality system

Screen Shot 2017-07-21 at 11.20.54 AM

Sick of your colleagues sneezing on you? The Wynd intelligent personal air quality system envelops you in a bubble of clean air to stop you catching the office cold. It monitors your environment and cleans it as needed to remove dust, germs and other particulate pollution from your personal space.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

department-of-state-iot

U.S. state department wants IoT to save them money

The Department of State has announced plans to deploy an Internet of Things (IoT) energy platform to conserve more energy, identify potential issues quicker, and monitor the department’s sensors. It will be working with C3 IoT (formerly C3 Energy) to deploy the IoT platform to hundreds of thousands of “data points” over the coming years.… Read more »

Young architect give suggestion to colleagues at construction site

Can wearables transform the construction industry?

Further fueled by the Internet of Things, wearable technology has become a very big deal. According to analysts at CGS Insights, shipments of smart wearables are estimated to grow from 9.7 million in 2013 to 135 million in 2018. The wearable space has expanded dramatically to include smart hats, shoes, glasses, jewelry watches, helmets, and… Read more »

printer-159612_1280

IoT and printers: How M2M print technology helps business

The Internet of Things (IoT) connects a vast range of internet devices that deliver data. With improvements in smart sensors and RFID chips, more devices can become connected and be controlled remotely. This new age of smart machines offers businesses the opportunity for reduced operating and maintenance expenses.  Just take a look at printers, for… Read more »

BASHO CEO and President Adam Wray

How close to the edge should you get?

Excitement over the possibilities of Internet of Things (IoT) has been building to a crescendo. Chip and device manufacturers have anticipated and waited for the day when IoT would finally mean something. We are at the boiling point, that sought-after confluence of technology innovations and demand for novel ways to produce business value — the… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Connected Devices

ARM: One trillion IoT devices by 2035, $5 trillion in market value

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite