Audi says they’ll hit Level 3 autonomy on the A8 by 2019

Posted on in Transport

Audi has unveiled the late 2017 update to the A8, the company’s largest saloon car, which will be the first car sold with a Level 3 autonomous system onboard.

In a press release, Audi claims that other vendors are selling Level 2 cars, which force drivers to remain focused on the road. The A8 differs in that respect, once drivers activate the self-driving system, they are allowed to take their eyes off the road.

See also: Audi and NVIDIA commit to driverlessness by 2020

The system will only work on highways when there is traffic, as Audi decides when the driver is allowed to press the button and the max speed is 60 kph (37 mph).

To get the driver back in control, Audi deploys a variety of noises, lights, and vibrations. Visual and audio cues are the first warning, followed by tightening the seatbelt and hitting the brakes. If that fails to draw the attention of the driver, the system will turn on flashers and stop.

A stepping stone to level 5

Audi wants the A8 to be a stepping stone towards full autonomy, which is still a long way off. Even with the compromises on speed, however, the A8 will not be allowed to drive on any roads in Germany, China or the United Kingdom at the present time.

Most countries are still against anything that allows the driver to take their attention off the road. Audi would need to receive approval for the car before selling it with the autonomous system, and even then it might be forced to add additional safety protocols.

The carmaker expects the system to be available in Germany by 2019 and has not given an estimate for other countries. By that time, some suspect, we will have driverless taxis and shuttles on the road, which might make the compromise system look a bit outdated.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Young architect give suggestion to colleagues at construction site

Can wearables transform the construction industry?

Further fueled by the Internet of Things, wearable technology has become a very big deal. According to analysts at CGS Insights, shipments of smart wearables are estimated to grow from 9.7 million in 2013 to 135 million in 2018. The wearable space has expanded dramatically to include smart hats, shoes, glasses, jewelry watches, helmets, and… Read more »

google car

SAFE at first for autonomous car “best practices”

An anti-petroleum nonprofit has launched a new commission dedicated to studying and publishing the best practices for autonomous car operators that plan to test cars on public roads. Securing America’s Future Energy (SAFE) created the commission, dubbed the Commission on Autonomous Vehicle Testing and Safety, as a way to inform operators on the best practices… Read more »

Information concept: computer keyboard with word Data Management on enter button background, 3d render

Gartner warns of coming IoT data management overload

The growth of Internet of Things (IoT) is rapidly increasing the amount of data generated, and industry experts warn that the current river of unstructured data will soon turn into a flood. Alarmingly, a recent study highlighted concerns that most proposed approaches could lead to data management overload ineffective for the coming torrent of data. Enterprise… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Fintech

3 key drivers of Booking.com’s financial innovation

http://www.linkedin.com/in/ronald-van-loon-5411a? Director Advertisement, Top10 IoT & BigData Influencer

Connect with ReadWrite