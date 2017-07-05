Hear from the Midas List: Check out our IoT Revolution Symposium speakers

The IoT Revolution Symposium is less than a week away — and you don’t want to miss it. Hear from top industry analysts, VCs and angel investors about where the market is going and in what products to invest in. This event is all about substance — we will make sure that you learn all you need to maximize your potential in the ever-growing, ever-changing IoT market.

Don’t miss out: Buy your ticket and check out the agenda for our IoT Revolution Symposium

Part of delivering this substance is about getting the right audience — and that’s you; a cross-section of corporate executives asking the hard questions about what has to change and how and the analysts who help guide their thinking, angel investors and venture capitalists making bets on the companies of the future, and of course, founders & leaders of a new wave of IoT companies.

But the other part of designing a different type of event is about setting the tone with the right conversations. We’re excited to have a unique slate of speakers and discussions sure to leave our attendees with a more practical understanding of where IoT is and what they should be doing.

Building the IoT landscape

One of the major challenges for any new industry is to develop a common lexicon and common understanding of the major parts and players. At ReadWrite, we’ve spent the last 4 years trying to understand what all those parts are and how they come together, so we’re thrilled to kick off the symposium with the debut of the first ever IoT landscape.

The landscape is an overview of our industry organizing nearly 3,000 companies into respective categories and showing how they relate to one another. The landscape we premiere at the IoT Revolution Symposium will focus on North American companies in categories such as:

The landscape will be presented by analyst John Koetsier, a prominent IoT and digital expert who regularly contributes to Forbes, Inc. and more. The landscape is more than a snapshot. Instead, it is a living breathing map meant to help inform and guide this community.

From CTO duct tape to CEO rocketships

Here’s a sample of what you’ll be hearing at our event.

While many of the challenges of transforming business for the industrial internet era are strategic, some are practical and tactical. This session dispenses with the big think to instead focus on some very specific tools to help the technical leaders in charge of wiring new systems together. The session features Brian Solis, one of the world’s best known digital technology analysts and thought leaders; Tom Emrich, analyst and partner at the first ever dedicated AR fund; and Mehdi Medjaoui, a regular presenter and co-founder of one of the best known API-focused conferences.

Our keynote speaker: Michael Loeb, Loeb Enterprises

What do you do if you revolutionize media to build the largest magazine subscription seller in the world, then sell the company to Time Warner and lead the new division for the better part of a decade? Do you slow down? Enjoy your beautiful house? If you’re Michael Loeb, the answer is exactly the opposite.

You speed up, creating a new operating and investment company designed to both fund new enterprises as well as seed company that can fill gaps the market isn’t addressing. And, more recently, you begin investing in the industrial internet, building a portfolio of 15+ companies as you become one of the most active angels on the East Coast.

We’re thrilled to have Michael Loeb giving a keynote in which he’ll share his impression of the IoT space and insights into how companies can perform better and win more business in a massively competitive global market.

Putting your money where your mouth is: VC & angel investors

One of the best ways to understand what’s coming next in an industry is to learn from the people who make their living investing in those futures. We’re fortunate to have two incredible discussions with the early stage investors who are tracking and shaping the future of IoT with their wallets.

In the first session, “Buy Now!” We have three industry leading venture capitalists at major funds sharing their perspective. These panelists include Tim Chang, a frequent Forbes’ Midas List-er and Partner at Mayfield Fund and Quinn Li and Abhishek Shukla, leaders of corporate investing arms at Qualcomm and GE respectively. Together, these investors will give a perspective on the IoT landscape from both traditional VCs and strategic, corporate aligned investors.

In the second session, “Falling Angels & Rising Opportunites,” we’re lucky to get the perspective of a different type of investor, the angels, whose nimble, fast decision making are usually at the heart of enabling new companies to start. Our panelists represent a wide array of perspectives, including one of AngelList’s most active IoT investors, Ullas Naik; Charles Michael Yim, the first entrepreneur to ever get investment from all the sharks on Shark Tank; Eugene Zhang, whose TEEC Angel Fund operates across the US and China; as well as Steve Schlenker, co-founder & managing director of DN Capital and Larry Marcus, managing director of Walden VC.

Together, these investors will help us understand what’s hot, what’s not, and what we’re not even talking about in all parts of the IoT space and related fields like AI, AR/VR and more.

Please don’t show me another video about the future

One of the major things holding IoT back in some companies and sectors is the mistaken idea that its implications are all comfortably in the future. The reality is that the evolution to the industrial internet era is all around us and is actively shaping consumer lives and industrial business already. In this session, we’re thrilled to have two incredibly forward-looking speakers share their unique perspective on how to appreciate and help shape the change all around us.

Jay Nath is the Chief Innovation Officer for the City of San Francisco, where he has created a unique startup in residence programs and shaped citywide open source data policies. Gary Tu is the CEO of ChangHong North America, the North American division of one of China’s largest consumer electronics and IoT companies, employing more than 80,000 people worldwide.

We’re thrilled that such an incredible cross-section of people will be sharing their insights with us, and hope you can join too.