GOP plans to bar U.S. states from meddling with self-driving laws

Posted on in Transport

A Republican proposal could see U.S. states effectively banned from regulating self-driving cars and make the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) the lead agency for all autonomous vehicles.

States are currently allowed to create their own rules and regulations for self-driving cars. That has led to several states legalizing parts of self-driving, in an attempt to lure automakers and tech firms into their state, before any national regulations are in place.

See Also: How are connected cars moving out of the lab and onto the highway?

That has also made the landscape rather confusing for companies wanting to deploy self-driving cars in multiple states. Learning each state’s regulations takes time and some, like California, want far more data publicized than Michigan or Arizona.

The draft legislation would allow the U.S. Transportation Department to exempt 100,000 vehicles per year from the current vehicle safety rules, according to Reuters. Self-driving participants would also be able to keep all data confidential, instead of publicizing it, which they currently have to do in states like New York and California.

Both of the moves are sure to excite the auto and tech industry, which want to have greater access to public roads and keep their data and analytics private. General Motors and Tesla are thought to be lobbying for the bill’s introduction in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

iStock_000072745425_Small

Building developer communities, part one: Unity

With the growth of the Internet of Things, companies large and small are suddenly finding themselves in uncharted waters: creating and growing developer communities. These communities are vital now for any company trying to create an ecosystem around their products and services. What are the best ways to create a developer community? What are the… Read more »

health

Prognosis excellent for hospital and diagnostic wearables

Digital health solutions like diagnostic wearables are ushering in a revolution in medical specializations and the sharing of health information, according to a new study. The report by Lux Research said that advances in the Internet of Things (IoT) will allow health systems of the future to use wearables and other digital technology to discover… Read more »

microsoft

Sigfox collaborating with Microsoft’s Azure IoT Hub

French wireless communications firm Sigfox has announced a collaboration with Microsoft’s Azure Internet of Things (IoT) hub. The collaboration allows Sigfox customers to use Microsoft Azure IoT for real-time analytics and automation of operations, while also utilizing Sigfox’s low-power, wide area communications network (LPWAN) to make an IoT system affordable and reliable. See Also: Microsoft’s… Read more »

faraday-future

Faraday Future to test autonomous cars in Michigan

Autonomous startup Faraday Future wants to begin testing its prototype car in Michigan, in addition to testing its vehicles in California and another undisclosed city. The application was confirmed by the director of Michigan’s Department of Transportation, Kirk Steudle, who told Detroit News that the San Francisco-based firm asked for guidance on how to apply… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Industrial

How Monsanto protects crops with artificial intelligence

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite