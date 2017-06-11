How Indonesia became home to some incredible smart city projects

Indonesian is known for its world-renowned coffee, spices, and wildlife. It’s a vast island nation with beautiful landscapes and Bali is among the top tourist destinations in the world. Surfers around the globe know Bunaken as the premier surfing destination.

Despite all its natural beauty and rich history, technology isn’t the first thing outsiders link to the nation, but perhaps it soon will be. Smart cities are popping up in Indonesia, making it a more appealing choice for startups and other businesses in the technology sector.

Smart cities are a concept where cities or regional territories adopt the Internet of Things (IoT) and other Internet communications technology to assist in the management of infrastructure. Some examples of smart city technologies would be advanced transportation systems that can be centrally managed, adapting to changing conditions on the fly. Smart parking, contaminant detection systems in city water pipes, and even the way data is collected and analyzed are parts of a larger smart city project.

Where are Indonesia’s smart cities?

Jakarta is Indonesia’s capital, and thanks to the Jakarta Smart City project, it’s quickly becoming a popular home for startups and technology-based companies looking to plant their flag in the Smart City space.

For the city, it has gained a better understanding of its citizenry’s needs through IoT technologies that deliver improved public services such as waste management and policing. The public even has a modern way of contacting the city, through apps like Qlue which enable people to report issues and offer feedback.

Makassar is making big changes for Indonesia’s eastern region. Its integrated smart CCTV system has improved safety for its citizens, and during this year projects are underway to overhaul the city’s highways and transportation systems.

Bandung is another big player in the smart city space. With an arsenal of over 300 local apps, its residents have quick access to the city’s government, residential, and business assets. Plans are in place to bring reliable Wi-Fi to every neighborhood, and if something ever goes awry, citizens need but to use an app to take a photo of the problem and send it directly to the city where a resolution is assigned.

Why smart cities are good for Indonesia

Smart cities are an asset for the government and citizens alike. This new wave of technology makes it easier for city management to identify and resolve issues, as well as to better plan improvements and additions. Police can respond to crime more efficiently, fire departments and other first responders will be better able to identify and respond to incidents in real-time.

Smart cities reduce overhead, which is a win for the citizenry. Less cost means either lower taxes or more money for projects that drive the city ahead. It makes cities a more appealing place for business as it becomes a magnet for a more qualified workforce.

In the end, a modern infrastructure for Indonesia’s cities is a great thing for Indonesia, its citizens, and its businesses.