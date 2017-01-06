Can eye-tracking vision tests help baseball screen players’ performance?

Posted on in Connected Devices, Health

The U.S. baseball industry is using high-tech help to make sure up and coming players keep their eye on the ball with RightEye’s vision tests.

This week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, RightEye announced the baseball news.

See also: Will MLB players’ union play ball with wearables?

The Bethesda, Maryland technology company was chosen by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball to perform cutting edge eye tests on amateur ball players looking to hit the big leagues.

RightEye will use its revolutionary vision test that employs eye-tracking and gaming to screen young athletes entering the MLB Prospect Development Pipeline. The pipeline is a new channel that allows emerging ball players to get exposure with Major League Baseball clubs.

The connected technology uses a cloud-based platform to generate detailed vision reports within minutes, usually for doctors diagnosing and tracking eye issues. The test on the baseball players will allow the rapid assessment of the potential major leaguers’ visual strengths.

Working with baseball’s best

Under the deal, RightEye will work with USA Baseball and the MLB Scouting Bureau to scan and evaluate the vision performance of players selected to attend prospect development events.

Along with the testing, players will benefit from direct feedback on their eye performance and will get advice on how to further develop their dynamic vision attributes.

“We are pleased to be partnering with RightEye to bring their innovative eye-tracking vision assessments to athletes around the country,” said USA Baseball’s chief development officer Rick Riccobono. “The RightEye assessments will provide a truly objective process for athletes to gauge their vision strengths and weaknesses. These are sport performance areas that can be enhanced through training, and will give athletes important insights about reaching their maximum potential.”

RightEye’s technology will begin to be employed at the initial five events of the Prospect Development Pipeline, which will take place across America starting January 2017.

Following this initial group, further events will be held at various sites around the U.S. in late May and June during regular high school baseball season.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

mlb-wearable

MLB’s new season kicks off….now with wearables

With a new season kicking off, Major League Baseball (MLB) has finally approved its first professional wearables that they’ll allow on the field this season. The league has been opposed to wearables for several years. But this year, two products made the roster: The MotusBaseball, which measures arm exertion and stress levels and the Zephyr Bioharness,… Read more »

28650310590_3d22a9384e_b

8 predictions for the future of IoT in 2017

Every year IoT brings new things to biotechnology, manufacturing, home living and every aspect of our daily lives. We’ve seen it disrupt traditional industries, transform our cities and contribute to the autonomous transport of the future. It sits in an ecosystem where machine learning, AI and data analytics help us understand our world more than ever before.… Read more »

6256240-3x2-700x467

Are Robots Replacing Humans In Customer Care?

You may have heard the news lately from Guangzhou, China about the firing of robots as waitstaff. Out of three restaurants that used robots to serve customers, two have closed and the third fired its robot workers. The reasons? The robots couldn’t effectively handle soup dishes, often malfunctioned, and had to follow a fixed route that… Read more »

Vandrico and Deloitte creating a wearable technology database

A bewildering amount of new wearables have been built and purchased by consumers during the past few years. And so Vancouver-based industrial solutions firm Vandrico Inc. and global accounting and consultancy firm Deloitte recently teamed up to develop a “Wearable Technology Database,” with the goal of creating a list that includes every wearable product. The database currently… Read more »

depression

Can this new wearable detect depression?

A health wearable in development at Michigan State University with collaboration from Bell Labs could provide doctors with a complete and impartial picture of patients suffering from obesity, diabetes or asthma. The wearable, which is called HeadScan, sticks to the patient’s shoulders and bounces radio waves off their head. The radio waves can capture all… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Connected Devices

IoT spending to reach $1.3 trillion by 2020 on hardware investment

http://www.criticalvc.com/ Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite