Can eye-tracking vision tests help baseball screen players’ performance?

The U.S. baseball industry is using high-tech help to make sure up and coming players keep their eye on the ball with RightEye’s vision tests.

This week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, RightEye announced the baseball news.

The Bethesda, Maryland technology company was chosen by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball to perform cutting edge eye tests on amateur ball players looking to hit the big leagues.

RightEye will use its revolutionary vision test that employs eye-tracking and gaming to screen young athletes entering the MLB Prospect Development Pipeline. The pipeline is a new channel that allows emerging ball players to get exposure with Major League Baseball clubs.

The connected technology uses a cloud-based platform to generate detailed vision reports within minutes, usually for doctors diagnosing and tracking eye issues. The test on the baseball players will allow the rapid assessment of the potential major leaguers’ visual strengths.



Working with baseball’s best

Under the deal, RightEye will work with USA Baseball and the MLB Scouting Bureau to scan and evaluate the vision performance of players selected to attend prospect development events.

Along with the testing, players will benefit from direct feedback on their eye performance and will get advice on how to further develop their dynamic vision attributes.

“We are pleased to be partnering with RightEye to bring their innovative eye-tracking vision assessments to athletes around the country,” said USA Baseball’s chief development officer Rick Riccobono. “The RightEye assessments will provide a truly objective process for athletes to gauge their vision strengths and weaknesses. These are sport performance areas that can be enhanced through training, and will give athletes important insights about reaching their maximum potential.”

RightEye’s technology will begin to be employed at the initial five events of the Prospect Development Pipeline, which will take place across America starting January 2017.

Following this initial group, further events will be held at various sites around the U.S. in late May and June during regular high school baseball season.