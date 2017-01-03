Mobileye and Delphi demonstrated its autonomous driving system at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The 6.3-mile drive previewed some of the autonomous functions that will be integrated into the Centralized Sensing Location and Planning (CSLP) system. It worked inside a tunnel, in the urban sprawl of Las Vegas, and was able to merge on highways.

See Also: Intel signs deal with Delphi to supply self-driving computing power

Delphi and Mobileye plan to license the autonomous system to automakers and other interested parties by 2019. The CES 2017 showcase is the first public display of the tech, which is being developed by both companies.

“Delphi and Mobileye’s complementary skills are key to enabling a production-ready, scalable autonomous system,” said Professor Amnon Shashua, Mobileye co-founder, chairman and CTO. “These demonstrations provide a glimpse to what our collaboration has achieved so far while many of the truly advanced capabilities such as the full scope of REM and Reinforcement Learning for Driving Policy will be gradually upgraded during 2017.”

Building a knowledgeable offline system

Mobileye and Delphi want to build a system capable of working offline and knowing everything about its surroundings. It is building a localization and 3D mapping system that knows the vehicle’s location to 10cm, without GPS. The duo is also changing the behavior of the autonomous system to be more in line with how humans make decisions.

Both companies have major stakes in the autonomous future, Mobileye is a key supplier of sensors, cameras, and Lidar, while Delphi already supplies thousands of parts to automakers. The self-driving partnership could keep both firms in the green as tech firms look to consolidate the automotive industry.