Lucid Motors partners with Mobileye for their autonomous car

Lucid Motors, a luxury car manufacturer from California, has chosen Mobileye as its main supplier for camera, radar, and lidar sensors, which will enable self-driving.

The automaker is preparing to launch its first car, the Lucid Air, which will be fitted with eight cameras, radar and lidar sensors. Lucid will also use Mobileye’s Road Experience Management (REM), crowd-based localization, reinforcement learning algorithms.

See Also: Tesla’s AutoPilot mixed signals forced Mobileye to bolt

At the start, Lucid will deploy a driver assistant program, similar to Tesla’s Autopilot. The car will be able to drive on highways and make lane changes, but the driver will be forced to take control in complex situations and in urban environments.

As more Lucid Air cars hit the road, the fleet will send data to a central brain, which will begin to fix flaws in the software and teach new cars how to be safer and smarter. This data will be exported to future versions of the self-driving software.

Software updates needed only

The first cars out of the factory will be equipped with enough sensors to run a fully driverless system. Drivers need only update the software every few months to receive new car functionality, eventually letting the car take total control.

“Mobileye’s suite of automated driving technologies represent key elements in the development of automated driving systems in the Lucid Air,” said Peter Rawlinson, CTO of Lucid. “We are striving to take a leading position in safety and intuitive usability. We look forward to working with Mobileye on important aspects of achieving these goals.”

Lucid, like Faraday Future, is a new competitor in the scene promising the world. It does not have a launch date for the Lucid Air, but is accepting pre-orders, at $2,500 a car. It plans to provide more options and details closer to the launch date.